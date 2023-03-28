Find out who made it to Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list this year, from Le Du and Gaggan Anand to Den and Odette.

The highly anticipated day has finally arrived! Following last week’s announcement of the 51-100 list, the full 2023 ranking for Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (1-50) has been unveiled. This time, the ceremony — its tenth edition — was held in Singapore’s Resorts World Sentosa. Last year, Den took the highest spot on the list, followed by Sorn, Florilège, Le Du, and The Chairman. How different does this year’s gastronomic revelation look compared to 2022’s? Well, for starters, Le Du of Bangkok was announced as the best restaurant in Asia. An impressive feat for sure. This follows the announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 51-100 list.

In addition to these awards and the ones specified below, other special recognitions include Jakarta’s August receiving the American Express One To Watch Award as well as Asia’s Best Female Chef Award which went to Johanne Siy of Lolla in Singapore. The latter was presented by 2022’s winner, Natsuko Shoji of Été. Fun fact: Nine is the special digit this year with both Bangkok and Singapore having the same number of entries.

Check out the complete ‘Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023 1-50′ list below.

1. Le Du (Bangkok)

2. Sézanne (Tokyo)

3. Nusara (Bangkok)

4. Den (Tokyo)

5. Gaggan Anand (Bangkok)

6. Odette (Singapore) / Asia’s Best Pastry Chef for Louisa Lim

7. Florilège (Tokyo) / Inedit Damm Chefs’ Choice Award for Hiroyasu Kawate

8. La Cime (Osaka)

9. Sorn (Bangkok)

10. Narisawa (Tokyo)

11. Labyrinth (Singapore) / Highest Climber Award

12. Sazenka (Tokyo)

13. The Chairman (Hong Kong)

14. Villa Aida (Wakayama)

15. Mosu (Seoul)

16. Masque (Mumbai)

17. Meta (Singapore)

18. Fu He Hui (Shanghai)

19. Indian Accent (New Delhi)

20. Ode (Tokyo)

21. Zén (Singapore) / Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

22. Sühring (Bangkok)

23. Onjium (Seoul)

24. Burnt Ends (Singapore)

25. Euphoria (Singapore)

26. Cloudstreet (Singapore)

27. Les Amis (Singapore)

28. Mingles (Seoul)

29. Neighborhood (Hong Kong)

30. Avartana (Chennai) / Highest New Entry Award

31. Ensue (Shenzhen) / Beronia Asia’s Best Sommelier Award for Della Tang

32. Cenci (Kyoto)

33. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh (Bangkok)

34. Da Vittorio (Shanghai)

35. Potong (Bangkok)

36. Born (Singapore)

37. Wing (Hong Kong)

38. Raan Jay Fai (Bangkok)

39. Wing Lei Palace (Macau)

40. Anan Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)

41. Mono (Hong Kong)

42. Toyo Eatery (Manila) / Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

43. Sichuan Moon (Macau)

44. L’Effervescence (Tokyo) / Icon Award for Shinobu Namae

45. Mume (Taipei)

46. Baan Tepa (Bangkok)

47. Born & Bred (Seoul)

48. Metiz (Makati)

49. Caprice (Hong Kong)

50. Refer (Beijing)

Congratulations to all the restaurants on this year's list!

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Le Du)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur