Two restaurants in Malaysia have placed among Asia’s Top 50 Pizzas 2022, a list of rankings that survey all the best pizzerias on the continent.

50 Top Pizza, as the name suggests, is the guide to the best pizzerias in the world. For pizza lovers everywhere, which is basically all of us, it’s an annual list you cannot miss. Each one serves as a reminder that when the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s amore.

Which are the two Malaysian restaurants on the Asia’s Top 50 Pizzas 2022 list?

This year, two pizzerias in Malaysia narrowly made the list of the top 50, Luce Osteria Contemporanea in 44th place and Proof Pizza + Wine in 46th. Both restaurants are popular among Malaysians for amazing pizza, drinks, and Italian fare.

So next time you’re craving a slice of delicious hot pizza, you know just where to go to fix that craving in Kuala Lumpur.

Pizzerias that grabbed the Special Awards for Asia-Pacific include:

Performance of the Year 2022 (Robo Award) – Pizza Massilia

Best Beer Service 2022 (Birrificio Fratelli Perrella Award) – Pizzeria Mazzie

Best Service 2022 (Goeldlin Award) – Via Emilia Restaurant

The complete ranking for 50 Top Pizza Asia – Pacific 2022:

1. 48h Pizza e Gnocchi Bar – Melbourne, Australia

2. Bottega – Beijing, China

3. The Pizza Bar on 38th – Tokyo, Japan

4. Pizzeria Peppe – Napoli sta’ ca” – Tokyo, Japan

5. Peppina – Bangkok, Thailand

6. Pizza Massilia – Bangkok, Thailand

7. Pizza Strada – Tokyo, Japan

8. Fiata by Salvatore Fiata – Hong Kong, China

9. Dante’s Pizzeria Napoletana – Auckland, New Zealand

10. Pizzeria Mazzie – Bangkok, Thailand

11. Spacca Napoli – Seoul – South Korea

12. Baci Pizza – Hong Kong, China

13. CIAK – In The Kitchen – Hong Kong, China

14. Al Taglio – Sydney, Australia

15. Pizzeria e Braceria L’Insieme – Tokyo, Japan

16. Pizza Studio Tamaki Roppongi – Tokyo-Minato City, Japan

17. Pizzeria Braceria CESARI – Tokyo, Japan

18. Pizzeria e Trattoria Da ISA – Tokyo, Japan

19. Via Emilia Restaurant – Bangkok, Thailand

20. Seirinkan – Tokyo, Japan

21. La TRIPLETTA – Tokyo, Japan

22. La Bottega Enoteca – Singapore, Singapore

23. SAVOY Azabujuban – Tokyo, Japan

24. Little Napoli – Hong Kong, China

25. Bella Brutta – Newtown, Australia

26. Andrea Style – Taipei City, Taiwan

27. Gigi Pizzeria – Sydney, Australia

28. Zoca Pizzeria Caffetteria – Taipei City, Taiwan

29. Casa Don Alfonso – Macau, China

30. Cicheti – Singapore, Singapore

31. L’OLIVA Bangkok – Bangkok, Thailand

32. Crosta Pizzeria – Metro Manila, Philippines

33. Pizzeria GG – Tokyo, Japan

34. TARANTELLA da Luigi – Tokyo, Japan

35. A25 Pizzeria – Victoria, Australia

36. Vera Pizza Napoli – Seoul, South Korea

37. SPQR Pizzeria – Melbourne, Australia

38. Wild Flour Italian – Metro Manila, Philippines

39. Mozzarella Bar – Victoria, Australia

40. La Svolta Hampton – Victoria, Australia

41. Gustaci Pizza Lounge – Hong Kong, China

42. Etica Pizza – Adelaide, Australia

43. Lucio Pizzeria – Darlinghurst, Australia

44. Luce Osteria Contemporanea – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

45. The Pizza Project – Hong Kong, China

46. Proof Pizza + Wine – Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

47. La Baracca – Bali, Indonesia

48. A Mano – Makati, Philippines

49. Via Napoli pizzeria – Sydney, Australia

50. Mammamia pizzeria – Shanghai, China

Congratulations to all who made the list!

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok

(Main image: Proof Pizza + Wine; Featured image: Luce Osteria Contemporanea)