Maristar is a caviar seafood bar that doubles as a fashion lounge, located in Starhill, Bukit Bintang KL.

Yes, you read that right, the latest offering from Marini’s Group specialises in caviar alongside other seafood and is housed in a swanky new space (outside Starhill to be exact, right behind Shook!) that caters to fashion showcases as well. It is said to be the perfect combination of food, fashion and passion, where patrons can indulge in decadent caviar and savour scrumptious seafood dishes while keeping up with the latest fashion and lifestyle trends.

Spanning 7, 868 sqft, the two-storied Maristar offers is capable of hosting parties of up to 110 pax across its many plush lounge sofas as well as bar stools. The lounge is divided into three sections – the ground floor has indoor and al fresco seating areas and a bar, a middle floor with a huge video wall that becomes a focal point for fashion, and an upper floor plus private dining rooms with sound bars and attached restrooms for for guests who prefer a little more privacy.

Here’s a closer look at the interiors of Maristar:

Haute Cuisine

Guests can expect to indulge in succulent oysters, decadent caviar, seafood towers and platters, Italian cuisine and much more. The menu offers a wide selection of delicacies with a little something for everyone. Oyster lovers looking to savour the fine, briny taste of premium oysters can take their pick of Gallagher, Fine de Claire, Irish Premium, Tragheanna Bay, Sydney Rock and Brundy Island oysters. For caviar, Maristar serves Beluga Siberian and Osietra caviar from the Marini’s Premium Caviar Selection, where the delicate pearls bursting with flavour have been sourced from a renowned Italian brand that produces sustainable caviar on its own fish farms. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maristar (@maristarkl)

Maristar’s signature dishes include a Seafood Tower with tiered platters of oysters, ocean trout tartar, prawns and Carpaccio Hamachi with the add-on option of lobster, and a Grilled Seafood Platter with prawns, squid, fish fillet and mussel lightly baked with a special house spice blend.

Here’s a look at some of the offerings as well:

Although branded as a caviar seafood bar, there’s of course more to be enjoyed than just ‘fruits of the ocean.’ Diners can opt for a variety of pasta, pizza, including steak apart from caviar and seafood as well. Plus, there’s also a sumptuous afternoon tea menu that will allow guests to enjoy fine sweet and savoury offerings while sipping on Prosecco or tea from the Haute Tea set – priced at RM199 for two. And for Valentine’s this year, the eatery will also be offering a special set menu, priced at RM1,288 per couple.

Maristar opens from 4.00pm to midnight, Monday to Sunday, and offers lunch over the weekends from 12.30 to 3pm.

Call +603 2386 6030, +60129352533 or visit this website to make reservations.