Merdeka Day: Dining Highlights And Special Menus To Try

Seeking dining ideas this 65th Independence Day (Merdeka) and Malaysia Day 2022? We Malaysians like to celebrate our patriotism the best way we know how — with food!

This Merdeka and upcoming Malaysia Day (on September 16), check out the best dining promotions and special menus to kick off the season and ring in the patriotic spirit.

From a nasi lemak buffet to a special collaboration menu at Nobu Kuala Lumpur, there are plenty of dining promotions to check out this year. Make your reservations and prepare your tummy for some serious Merdeka indulgence at these restaurants around KL and PJ.

If you want to spend the public holiday catching up with family or friends while taking advantage of the season’s best dining promotions for Merdeka Day, we’ve got you.

Here are 10 dining promotions to try this Merdeka Day 2022:

Nobu Kuala Lumpur

This contemporary Japanese restaurant is offering a special menu this year in honour of Merdeka. Nobu Kuala Lumpur continues to push the envelope in culinary excellence by pairing their famed Japanese-Peruvian fare with other delectable cuisines. In collaboration with Gēn Penang, the Four-Hands Omakase menu welcomes all to enjoy the best of both restaurants from 29 to 31 August (only for dinner during 6pm – 10:30pm).

Call +603 2380 0028, WhatsApp +6019-289 5085 or make your reservation here.

Address: L4A-05, Level 4A Shoppes at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur No, 145, Jln Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Knowhere Bangsar

Knowhere Bangsar, a local contemporary fusion restaurant, presents a special “Mewah Tanah Airku” menu this Merdeka 2022. Experience a luxurious spread of meats from both the land and sea where each ala-carte dish is enhanced with of traditional Malaysian flavours to provide you with a genuinely exceptional and premium dining experience.

Merdeka menu is available from 20th August 2022 till 18th September 2022 for dine-in only. Each menu item serves 3-4 pax. Make your reservations through WhatsApp at +6010 2202 358.

Address: 50, Jalan Maarof, Bangsar, 59100 Wilayah Perseketuan, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Malaysiaku: The Brasserie, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur

In celebration of Merdeka and Malaysia Day, The St Regis Kuala Lumpur is reintroducing its enchanting six-course menu filled with stories such as Puteri Gunung Ledang, Bawang Putih Bawang Merah, Ketam Sumpahan, Nasi Menjadi Bunga, Si Tanggang and Rasa Sayang.

Highlights of the menu include seven bite-sized ‘salad & kerabu’ canapés inspired by the seven demands made by Puteri Gunung Ledang, served on a whimsical tree, along with a mouth-watering serving of roasted beef with ghee rice in puff pastry and a side of sambal hijau. To end the gastronomical journey is a wholesome “Puteri Mandi” chocolate rock dessert.

The menu is priced at RM388 nett per person and is available from 19 August till 18 September on weekends only. On Fridays, the menu is open for dinner between 6 PM – 10 PM, while it’s available for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday, from 12 PM – 3 PM and 6 PM to 10 PM.

Call +603 2727 1111 or make a reservation here.

Address: No 6, Jalan Stesen Sentral 2, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur

Sedap Restaurant, Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre

For Malaysia’s 65th Independence Day and Malaysia Day, Sedap Restaurant at Pullman KLCC is offering a special dinner buffet that serves a free flow of Australian Wagyu beef that you can relish to your heart’s content. Guests can also indulge in an extensive premium quality of seafood spread, oysters, a roasted whole lamb with briyani, Boston Lobster, grilled BBQ meats or vegetables, and more. In honour of the occasion, the hotel is offering a special promotion of buy one free one, from now until 16 September 2022.

The promotion and buffet is available from Mondays to Fridays, 6:30pm – 10pm, priced at RM158 per adult RM79 per child (6 – 12 years old). Children below 6 years old dine for free. All prices quoted are subject to an additional 6% service tax.

Book a table here or call +603-2170 8888.

Address: 4, Jalan Conlay, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur

Lemon Garden, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur

Celebrate Malaysia’s Independence Day at Lemon Garden, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur with the Merdeka Food Festival 2022. Indulge in Merdeka treats, with unique creations such as Pandan Burnt Cheese Cake, Kaya Pandan Gula Melaka Cake, and more, available from 29 August to 30 September 2022.

There’s also an extensive lineup of Malaysian specialties at Lemon Garden at the Merdeka Buffet, available from 16 to 31 August 2022. Don’t feel like dining out? Have the feast delivered with the Merdeka Buffet @ Home, available from 27 August to 31 August.

For bookings and more information, call +603-2074 3900 or click here.

Address: No 11, Jln Sultan Ismail, 50250 Kuala Lumpur

The Merdeka and Malaysia Day Collection at Elevete Patisserie

Elevete Patisserie unveils its ‘The Merdeka and Malaysia Day’ collection for this year’s celebration. From 15 August to 17 September 2022, the delectable treats are a tribute to our country’s most beloved meals: Milo dinosaur cake, Merdeka Macarons and Malaysian-flavoured Fatcarons.

For chocolate lovers, the 5-inch Milo Dinosaur Cake (RM80) is a nostalgic tribute to our childhood. The hearty chocolatey drink is transformed into a moist sponge cake and is topped with delicious milo powder. If you’re into macarons, the Macaron Gemilang (RM265) includes 48 pieces of baked goods and is decorated in the Malaysian flag colours in a flag-shaped box. Lastly, the Anak Malaysia Fatcarons (RM125) comprise a box of macarons in a plethora of classic favourites: nasi lemak, sirap bandung, milo and ondeh-ondeh.

Order here.

Address: 12, Jalan SS 26/13, Taman Mayang Jaya, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Sunway Resort

Located in the Resort Cafe, Sunway Resort, Chef De Cuisine Afiq Matkhir and sous chef Nora Yusof are bringing the classics with a one-of-a-kind nasi lemak buffet.

The buffet also provides an extensive range of sambals ranging from slow-cooked sambal bawang to sambal ikan masin. Guests can enjoy a variety of fried anchovies and side dishes. For those who prefer an ala carte menu, the cafe offers its own ‘build your own nasi lemak’.

The Merdeka and Malaysia Day buffet lunch is available from 15 August to 16 September 2022, priced at RM138 nett from Monday to Saturday and RM168 nett on Sundays. However, the buffet dinner is priced at RM198 nett on Friday and Saturday nights. Visit the website for more info.

Address: Sunway Resort, Persiaran Lagoon, Bandar Sunway, 47500 Selangor Darul Ehsan, Malaysia

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara

The restaurants at Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara, Nizza and Kwee Zeen, are both offering dining promotions for Merdeka and Malaysia Day 2022.

At Nizza, enjoy a specially curated Malaysia Independence Day 4-course dinner that offers a flavourful dining experience. The menu includes the Chef’s amuse bouche, Quinoa buttons, 48 hours braised beef cheek or pan seared seabass for the mains, and a coconut semifreddo for dessert. Priced at RM168+ per person, the promotion is available from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Book a table at Nizza here.

Meanwhile, at Kwee Zeen, enjoy an extravagant feast of authentic Asian delights along with international dishes. The Merdeka Day Buffet Dinner is held on 31 August 2022 and 1 September 2022, priced at RM128+ per adult, and RM64+ per child (7 to 11 years old). The Malaysia Day Buffet Dinner is on Friday, 16 September 2022, priced at RM148+ per adult and RM74+ per child (7 to 11 years old).

Book a table at Kwee Zeen here.

Address: 6, Jalan Damanlela, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Phone number: +603-2720 6688

JP Teres, Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur

JP Teres at Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur is offering a Merdeka Feast this year with over 50 local delicacies for customers to savour, from soto ayam to ikan masak tempoyak.

The promotion is available only on August 31, 2022 from 6.30pm to 10.30pm at RM165 nett per adult and RM 82 nett per child. To commemorate Malaysia’s glorious 65 years of independence, the first 65 adults to book will enjoy 50% off.

For reservations, call +603 2203 9188 or email jpteres.kuagh@hyatt.com.

(Main image credit: Sunway Resort, Featured image credit: Nobu Kuala Lumpur)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia