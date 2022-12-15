The first edition of the Michelin Guide in Malaysia has finally been unveiled. Now, Malaysia joins fellow Southeast Asian nations like Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam covered by the group. Held on December 13 2022 in Berjaya Times Square Hotel Kuala Lumpur, the star revelation occasion saw restaurants and chefs in Malaysia awarded with the coveted Michelin stars.

After years of planning and numerous tedious processes, the 2023 edition features the cities of Kuala Lumpur and Penang — honouring the special talents in the industry, and the people that make the unique Malaysian F&B landscape the way it is. All the restaurants selected are decided based on personality of the chef expressed on a plate, consistency over time and across menu, cooking styles, harmony of flavours, as well as quality of ingredients.

The Sommelier Award goes to Mahamad Hafiz Bin Abdullah from DC. by Darren Chin while the Service Award is given to Leanne Lim from Dewakan. The Michelin Young Chef Award goes to Restaurant Au Jardin’s Lim Yan You.

Without further ado, check out the full list of restaurants who made it to the Michelin Guide Malaysia list for 2023.

Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023: All the award-winners

Michelin Guide Malaysia 2023: Restaurants with one star

This year’s list comprises four restaurants with one Michelin Star.

1. Dewakan (Kuala Lumpur)

2. DC by Darren Chin (Kuala Lumpur)

3. Auntie Gaik Lean’s Old School Eatery (Penang)

4. Restaurant Au Jardin (Penang)

Bib Gourmand List 2023

During the ceremony in Berjaya Times Square Hotel, the Michelin Guide Malaysia also revealed the 2023 Bib Gourmand List. On this edition’s list are 32 amazing spots — all selected for offering brilliant food without patrons having to break the bank.

The names from Kuala Lumpur and Penang consist of the likes of Ah Hei Bak Kut Teh, Aliyaa, Anak Baba, Communal Table by Gēn, Congkak, Dancing Fish, De Wan 1958, Hai Kah Lang, Huen Kee Claypot Chicken Rice, Hing Kee Bakuteh, Lai Fong Lala Noodles, Nam Heong Chicken Rice, Nasi Ayam Hainan Chee Meng, Restoran Pik Wah, Sao Nam, Penang Road Famous Laksa, Rasa Rasa, Teksen, Theeni Pandarams, Tho Yuen, Wong Mei Kee, Wan Da Tou Assam Laksa, Bridge Street Prawn Noodle, Duck Blood Curry Mee, Green House Prawn Mee & Loh Mee, Ivy’s Nyonya Cuisine, Ming Qing Charcoal Duck Egg Char Koay Teow, Moh Teng Pheow Nyonya Koay, Neighbourwood, Sardaaji, Taman Bukit Curry Mee, and Thara.

There you go! Congratulations to all the selected restaurants of the first ever Michelin Guide Malaysia. Are your favourite eateries on the list?

(All photos: Michelin Guide)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur