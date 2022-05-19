Fuss-Free Microwave Recipes And Tricks That Every Home Cook Can Master

The microwave, or as British cookbook author and television personality Nigella Lawson pronounces it, the mee-crow-wah-vay, has a public relations problem. Invented in 1946, the microwave is a real feat of culinary ingenuity and an incredibly versatile kitchen tool for a plethora of recipes, but rarely is it celebrated like other modern kitchen inventions. (Looking at you, Instant Pot, air fryer, and sous vide machines.) Far too often, it is used only to heat up prepackaged frozen dinners, pop popcorn in a bag, or warm up sad leftovers. To cook something in the microwave is to “nuke” it — as if vegetables will enter fresh but exit blasted into limpness, devoid of all nutrients and flavour. (Studies have shown that cooking vegetables in a microwave in some cases can increase their nutritional value.)

The microwave is still seen as a device for those who are incapable of preparing themselves a better meal or are solely on the hunt for convenience, a crutch for those who can’t or don’t want to cook. But chefs and other culinary pros know otherwise. There is no better tool in your kitchen for cutting down cooking time while still achieving the same results as other methods. Microwaves make steaming and “baking” vegetables a breeze, silky-smooth sauces a quick affair, and infusing oils with a megaton of flavour a simple task.

Eunjo Park, a 2020 Food & Wine Best New Chef, turns to the microwave to make gyeranjjim, a Korean dish of fluffy and luxurious steamed eggs, in just a few minutes. Traditionally, it needs to be cooked in an earthenware pot on the stove. Similarly, cookbook author Andrea Nguyen swears by her microwave when she’s making a dish of silky Vietnamese eggplant; it requires none of the usual fuss of salting and straining the nightshade before cooking. And for dessert, pastry chef Doris Hô-Kane of Ban Bè in Brooklyn uses a microwave to make both the chewy mochi skin and rich black sesame-chocolate filling of her beautiful mooncakes and doesn’t have to deal with cleaning up several pots and pans. (And yes, there are microwave-friendly recipes for all of these below.)

The truth is that a microwave, used properly, can actually make you an even better cook. It can cut down on cooking times, save you from using multiple dishes, and achieve exactly the same textures as other methods. So go on and hit “start” on a few smart microwave recipes and shortcuts for your next home-cooked meal.

Faster flavour

Looking for a shortcut for powerhouse ingredients? Your microwave sous chef has you covered.

Spatter-free browned butter

Place 1/2 cup unsalted butter in a microwavable bowl. Cover the bowl with a piece of parchment paper; top with a microwavable plate. Microwave in 1-minute intervals until butter is golden brown and smells nutty, 5 to 7 minutes.

Speedy “roasted” garlic

Cut the top from 1 garlic head; place in a microwavable bowl with 1 tablespoon of water. Drizzle 1 teaspoon oil over garlic; sprinkle with salt and pepper. Microwave on 50 percent power in 3-minute intervals until tender, about 6 minutes.

Quick dried herbs

Place 6 to 8 fresh herb sprigs 1/2 inch apart on a paper towel–lined microwavable plate. Microwave on high in 20-second intervals until herbs are dry, about 2 minutes. Remove leaves; store in airtight containers for up to 1 month.

Quick crunch

The microwave transforms fatty meats into crispy toppings or anytime snacks via these simple recipes and hacks.

Bacon bits

Place 4 slices thick-cut bacon between paper towels on a microwavable plate. Microwave in 2-minute intervals until bacon is crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. Let cool; crumble as desired. Sprinkle over Korean steamed eggs (recipe below), stir into cold salads, or sprinkle over pasta.

Salami snacks

Place 4 to 6 slices of salami between paper towels on a microwavable plate. Microwave on high in 30-second intervals until crispy, about 1 minute. Serve with a charcuterie board, pile on a sandwich, or serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

Chorizo chips

Place 3 ounces (85 gm) of thinly sliced Spanish chorizo between paper towels on a microwavable plate. Microwave on high in 20-second intervals until fat is rendered and chorizo is slightly browned, about 1 minute. Transfer to a plate to cool and crisp. Sprinkle over cooked black beans, or tuck into tacos.

Korean steamed eggs (Gyeranjjim)

Veggie shortcuts

Time it right to get veggies perfectly tender or extra crispy in the microwave.

Speedy sweet potatoes

Prick potatoes with a fork; place in microwavable dish with 1 tablespoon water per potato. Cover with a microwavable lid, and microwave on high until fork-tender, about 5 minutes, turning halfway through cooking. Turn and cook in additional 1-minute intervals, if needed.

Easy cherry tomato sauce

Place 4 cups of cherry or grape tomatoes in a microwavable bowl. Toss together with 2 tablespoons olive oil, 2 thinly sliced garlic cloves, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper, and a pinch of crushed red pepper flakes. Cover and microwave on high until tomatoes are softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Toss with fresh-cooked pasta, or spoon over ricotta.

Crispy spiced okra

Crispy okra from the microwave? Watch this, says Shah: In a microwave-safe bowl, toss together 4 cups 1/4-inch-thick okra slices with 1/4 cup grapeseed oil, plus salt, ground cumin, turmeric, and red pepper to taste. Cover partially, and microwave on high for 10 minutes. Uncover, stir, and microwave in 3-minute intervals until crispy, tossing after each.

Microwave eggplant with scallion-chilli crisp oil

Sweet treats

Satisfy your sweet tooth in less than 3 minutes with these fast-fix dessert recipes — all achievable with a microwave.

Make a mug cake

Whisk together 3/4 cup melted chocolate ice cream, 1/3 cup cake flour, and 1/2 teaspoon baking powder in a microwavable coffee mug. Microwave on high in 30-second intervals until cake is puffed, about 2 minutes total. Sprinkle with powdered sugar, if desired. —Justin Chapple

Just fondue it

Microwave 1 cup heavy cream in a microwavable bowl on high until very hot, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Spoon 1 cup chocolate- hazelnut spread into a heatproof bowl. Whisk in cream until smooth. Serve with biscotti or fresh berries.

Microwave Bánh Deo (Mochi mooncakes) with black sesame-chocolate filling

Upgrade your microwave

And try cookware made just for it!

Whirlpool 0.5

This compact 750-watt countertop model has a unique round-back design that fits into corners, freeing up space. Users love its energy efficiency and plethora of features.

Got lots of space? The 2.2-cubic-foot Profile’s 16.5-inch turntable and 1,100 watts of cooking power ensure food is evenly cooked in less time.

Breville smooth wave

Smart microwaves cook, reheat, and defrost precisely. This stylish one sports technology that adjusts the power according to what’s cooking.

Anyday Cookware

These microwave-safe cooking dishes come in four sizes and can do everything from steaming broccoli to reheating soup.

