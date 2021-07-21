Are you ready for some mouth-watering mooncakes already?

With the Mid-Autumn 2021 Festival happening on September 21, it’s time to think about this year’s celebration – and of course no celebration is complete without mooncakes. Notable hotels have come up with the most exquisite designs and delectable flavours this year. Mooncakes aren’t just for a sweet indulgence, they also count as stunning gifts to your loved ones. Imagine the smile on their faces when they see this arriving to their doorstep.

Without further ado, scroll down to check out the offering from some of the hotels around KL to brighten up the Mid-Autumn Festival 2021.

1. Mandarin Oriental KL

What we love about Mandarin Oriental’s gift box this year is its sustainability initiative by using bamboo for its packaging. With six halal-certified delicate flavours from Lai Po Heen, you’ll have a choice between their traditional baked, snow skin and chocolate mooncake. While the traditional lotus- , black sesame- and red bean paste are go-to favourites, the health-conscious can mix it up with the low sugar White Lotus Paste mooncake, while chocolate lovers can seek out chocolate mooncakes. Not forgetting the Snowskin Musang King Durian.

Available from 1 July to 21 September 2021.

To make an inquiry or to order, please email [email protected]

Order Here

2. sofitel kuala lumpur damansara

Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara adds an element of fun with this year’s selection of nine unique flavours. The hotel’s signature is the Dragon Fruit with Blueberry Truffle (RM42 nett) containing fresh dragon fruit cubes, puree and blueberry truffles. There are also the taro with raspberry, matcha with purple sweet potato and tiramisu with custard cream snow skin mooncakes. Also, you get to pick between two classy packagings to accompany your selections from the Classic Gold Treasure Box (RM146 nett) and the Royal Premium Wine Bag (RM221 nett).

Available from 6 August till 26 September 2021.

For enquiries and to order, please email [email protected] or call 603-2720-6688.

3. Four points by Sheraton kuala Lumpur, chinatown

This year, Lady Yi’s Tea House (which is soon to be opened in the hotel) sticks to tradition by presenting four perennial favorites – White Lotus Seed with Single Yolk, Red Bean, Green Tea and Durian, which promise to delight. Each ingredient is meticulously selected for its high quality, blending together perfectly to create a sumptuous feast for the taste buds. Our premium mooncakes retail at RM32+ a piece while the exclusive, limited-edition mooncake gift box crafted from solid wood, with artwork by Alice Chang is available at RM148+ per box, inclusive of 4 traditionally-baked mooncakes. Available from 15 August till 26 September 2021. For orders or enquiries, please call or WhatsApp +60125073327

4. w kuala lumpur

Get moonstruck with the iridescent hues and appetising flavours of W Kuala Lumpur’s mooncake collection. In collaboration with the brilliant team behind Gung Ho’s ‘Crazy Asians’ art pieces, you will find your traditional favourites, crafted by the team at YEN, enveloped in pop art boxes and luminous collectors bags. When you purchase four delectable mooncakes, you get to pick between the blue or purple gift bags to bring home. Plus, you can repurpose them as an essential or travelling bag too.

Mooncakes will be available for sale from July 19 till September 21 2021.

Order Here

5. le meridien kuala lumpur

Be prepared to discover a world of oriental treasure with Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur. This year’s selections are filled with classics, but our attention is turned by the refined turquoise chest gift set and boozy snow skin treats (non-halal) crafted by the hotel’s master chefs. From Prosecco-Raspberry Limoncello and Bacardi Rum-Flavoured Chocolate Ganache & Dried Strawberries to Absolut Vodka with Illy Espresso, to the signature Illy Coffee Macchiato and Roasted Hazelnut Snow Skin Mooncake, the flavours are superb.

Available from August 1 – September 21 2021.

Pre-orders are welcome. Simply Whatsapp or purchase from Latitude 03, lobby level of the hotel or online.

Order Here

6. hilton kuala lumpur

Hilton Kuala Lumpur is going above and beyond for the mid-autumn 2021 celebration. Presenting its Jade Moon gift box, this year’s two-tiered mint-green box comes with baked favourites of White Lotus Paste, Pandan Paste with Single Yolk, Green Tea Lotus and more. As for the signatures, the hotel is presenting a luxurious snow skin mooncake called the Royal Jade. If you’re intrigued, it’s a smooth blend of white lotus paste and salted mung bean filling with a sweet crunch from cashew nut nibs. Of course, there are other snow skin flavours worth mentioning – Amaretto Lotus Paste with Blueberry Cheese Feuillantine (Blue Moon), Lotus Paste with Soft Custard Egg Yolk (Flower Drum), and Pure Premium Musang King Durian (Heavenly Gold). In addition, you will receive a ceramic tea set with Chynna’s signature eight treasures tea when you make your purchase.

Available for purchase at the hotel lobby or online from 16 July until 26 September 2021.

Order Here

7. the st. regis kuala lumpur

Inspired by founder John Jacob Astor IV’s love of travel and penmanship during his voyages are two beautiful mooncake trunks. Each, either with rose gold studs or embellished with Swarovski crystals, is designed to fit four to eight mooncakes. It will look great as decor in your living room too. The hotel even upsizes the traditional flavour this year, with the White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk available in 6.5 inches. For a personal touch, each trunk is presented with a card delivering your heartwarming messages to your loved ones this mid-autumn 2021.

For more information or to place an order, call or email [email protected]

8. four seasons kuala lumpur

Four Seasons Hotel KL introduces its mooncake offerings in a gorgeous deep-red box, created by the talented team of Yun House and Chef Jimmy Wong. In the spotlight are Yun House x Bar Trigona mooncakes (non-halal) with their cocktail-inspired palate from the award-winning bar. Those who enjoy the Musang King Durian and Bird’s Nest with Red Dates will appreciate these signatures. Other highlights are baked mooncakes with luxurious fillings like Pu Er Tea Paste with Tangerine skin, Szechuan Ma La Mung Bean and not forgetting the summer-inspired creations of Mango with Lotus Seed Paste.

The Mooncake Menu at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur is available for order from 1 July 2021 onwards. Mooncakes can be picked up from 20 July 2021 onwards. To reserve boxes, click here or get in touch via the Four Seasons App.

Order Here

9. grand hyatt kuala lumpur

Grand Hyatt elevates its Mid-Autumn sets by collaborating with renowned Malaysian fashion designer Melinda Looi. With her take on ancestral inspirations from her childhood and the hotel itself, this year’s The Grand Gambit packaging design is worth mentioning. Inspired by a western chess box, this set also functions as a 2-in-1 board game (with complete chess pieces and dice) for family game nights. To complete the set, The Jade Tote – inspired by the legends of a mystical hare that calls the Moon its home – comes as a carrier. As for the mooncakes, purists can opt for traditional flavours, while those gravitate towards a modern twist, don’t miss out on salted caramel and dark chocolate truffle.

Available for pre-order on Grand Hyatt Kuala Lumpur Online Store and you can contact [email protected] for bulk purchase enquiries.

Order Here

10. eq kuala lumpur

This year, EQ KL is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival 2021 with celestial treasure offerings. You’ll have two options to choose from between the traditional baked mooncakes and hand-crafted snow skin mooncakes. The hotel’s mooncake master Chef Lai introduces new flavours of taro with sugar winter melon and Chinese pickles. Don’t fret, if you missed the award-winning Yuzu Pandan mooncake with Musang King Durian last year, you could order it this year. Plus, you get to pick between the Longevity box, featuring illustrations of rabbits representing a symbol of longevity, and the Autumn box, which represents a time of harvest and warmth of family reunion with its delicate flora and fauna illustrations.

Available from 1 August till 30 September 2021.

For enquiries, [email protected], or WhatsApp +6012-278-9239.

Order Here

11. The Ruma Hotel and Residences