Mandarin Oriental’s restaurant, Mosaic celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, with an amazing brunch from October 10, 2021 till the end of the month.

The tenth month of the year was purposely picked to mark the 10th anniversary of Mosaic, (which had been established in 2011) and sees its sumptuous brunch spread made even more festive with Mosaic’s 10th anniversary special dishes and additional promotions.

Ten-aciously Delicious

Diners can expect a host of dishes crafted especially to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Mosaic. First off, nasi lemak lovers have 10 reasons to enjoy, Mosaic delivers 10 varieties of the local favourite – from the traditional Malay-style version, to nasi lemak risotto, a Japanese maki roll, plus nasi lemak cobb salad, to name but a few. Be sure to head on over to discover the other varieties, and then cap off your meal with the nasi lemak cheesecake for a sweet ending.

Of course there are other aptly-named/cooked dishes which celebrate the decade of Mosaic as well, such as the 10 spices fish head curry, ten layer lasagna, ten-der baked salmon in puff pastry, beef ten-derloin wellington and so much more. The all-day dining restaurant serves a myriad of local and international cuisine, which includes a wide array of seafood, sushi, barbecue delicacies, shawarma, as well as Western, Indian, Malay, and Chinese cuisines.

On top of the delicious foo offerings, patrons of the Sunday brunch will also get to try their luck with a special lucky draw, which offers 10 diners the chance to walk away with a gift courtesy of the hotel. Besides that, 10-year-old children born on 10 October 2011 get to dine for free, and every 10 paying guests in a group get two additional diners to eat for free. Not to mention, the hotel is also running its own instagram contest – see below:

Currently, Mosaic is open on selected days of the week with a daily breakfast buffet from 7 to 10.30am at RM 110+; lunch buffet on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 3pm at RM 158+; and dinner buffet on Fridays and Saturdays from 6 to 10pm at RM 188+ per person.

The special 10th anniversary Sunday Brunch is available at Mosaic & Lounge on the Park every Sunday in October (1o, 17, 24 and 31st) from 12 to 3.30pm and is priced at RM 228+ per person.

For dining reservations, please contact +60 (3) 2330 8798 or email [email protected]