Need A Quick And Easy Crowd Pleasing Dish? Try Out This Fragrant Squash Curry From Jamie Oliver

In search of an easy crowd pleasing vegan dish for a cracking night with the mates?

Well, you’re in luck because Jamie Oliver has the perfect recipe for a Fragrant Squash Curry that will sort you out. Best of all, it’s vegan-friendly too. In the celebrity chef’s new series, Jamie Oliver: Together, he celebrates creating memories with friends and family.

Jamie’s latest series is the ultimate guide to bringing people together over delicious food to create a real sense of occasion at home. Each episode is designed to create a gorgeous – and achievable – menu for an occasion.

Packed full of show stopping recipes, styling inspiration, and all the tips you need to plan, prep, and achieve a great event without the stress. In six delicious episodes he’ll create six individual feasts for some serious socialising with the mates. This includes a signature Jamie Oliver curry night menu with a delicious Fragrant Squash Curry, which you can easily replicate at home.

Fragrant Squash Curry Recipe From Jamie Oliver: Together

Chickpeas, ginger, spices & coconut milk

Serves 6 + 2 leftover portions

1 butternut squash (1.2kg)

1 onion

2 cloves of garlic

4cm piece of ginger

1 teaspoon coriander seeds

1 teaspoon fenugreek seeds

1 teaspoon medium curry powder

300g ripe cherry tomatoes

2 tinned pineapple rings in juice

1 x 400ml tin of light coconut milk

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas

optional: 2 sprigs of coriander, to serve

Get Ahead

You can make this on the day, if you prefer. Preheat the oven to 180ºC. Scrub the squash (there’s no need to peel it), carefully halve it lengthways and deseed, then chop into 2cm chunks. Place in a roasting tray, toss with 1 tablespoon of olive oil and a pinch of sea salt and black pepper, then roast for 1 hour, or until soft and caramelised.

Meanwhile, peel and roughly chop the onion, peel the garlic and ginger, and dry fry in a non-stick frying pan on a medium-high heat with the coriander and fenugreek seeds and the curry powder, stirring until lightly charred all over. Add the tomatoes and pineapple rings (reserving the juice), and cook for 10 minutes to soften and char, stirring regularly. Tip it all into a blender, add the coconut milk and blitz until very smooth.

Return to the pan, tip in the chickpeas, juice and all, and simmer gently until the sauce is thickened. Stir in the roasted squash, then season the curry to perfection, tasting and tweaking, and loosening with the reserved pineapple juice. Cool, cover and refrigerate overnight.

To Serve

Preheat the oven to 150ºC. Place the covered pan of curry in the oven until hot through – about 1 hour. Nice with picked coriander leaves.

(Images: BBC Lifestyle)