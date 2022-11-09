All The New Cafes And Restaurants To Visit In KL And PJ This November

In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? This weekend, swing by these new cafes and restaurants in KL and PJ that opened in November 2022.

Our curated dining guide for November 2022 is filled with a variety of new cafe spots and unique restaurants in town. Get ready to bookmark this list if you’re longing for a food-venture with your loved ones.

We visited All About Chew’s outlet at The Five, and trust us, you would not be disappointed with their soft, chewy cookies. Our favourite? Their signature Chewibacca dark chocolate chip cookies with sea salt. Dedicated to chocolate lovers, go ahead and visit Chocc cafe for everything chocolate. We’re talking about chocolate beverages ranging from hot chocolate to milkshakes and more.

If you’re in Hartamas, Kuala Lumpur and are looking for a space to unwind with a cuppa, check out Swtchbck Coffee. In the Bukit Bintang area, there are two new establishments worth noting: Ampersand Cafe and Moka. For the best of Italian and Japanese cuisine, head to Moka and indulge in their curated Japanese-meets-Italian menu filled with mouth-watering dishes.

All the new cafes and restaurants to visit in KL and PJ throughout November 2022:

All about Chew

On the hunt for the chewiest, softest and most delicious cookies? The Five is the place to be. Run by a former tax professional and home baker Yasmin JS, All About Chew began its journey by selling her cookies online and realising the lack of gigantic soft cookies in Malaysia. Today, the cookie brand finally has its own stand at The Five in Bukit Damansara, offering a variety of delicious treats from their signature Chewibacca dark chocolate chip cookies with sea salt to the Big Ass Raspberry Softy. If you’re craving blondies, they have it too, so be sure to give it a try.

Address: The Five @ KPD, Jalan Dungun, Bukit Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur (opposite Yellow Brick Road’s main entrance)

Operating hours: 10 AM – 6 PM

Swtchbck Coffee

From its humble beginnings as an apartment-based pick-up and delivery service in Sri Hartamas to launching its own coffee space, Swtchbck is worth checking out for its wonderful brews. Located in Desa Sri Hartamas, the cafe offers a quaint ambience with an industrial feel. Adored for its speciality coffees, the menu comprises delicious drinks like Caramilk Macchiato, Piccolo Latte, Mocha and Caramel Latte. For the non-coffee drinkers, try their Dirty Matcha, Matcha Latte and Earl Grey Cold Brew. Desserts are also available to complement your cuppa.

Address: 7-G, Jalan 26/70a, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 8 AM – 6 PM (daily)

Chocc

Have you ever visited a chocolate cafe in KL? If you answered no, this is the time to add Chocc to the list. From hot chocolate beverages to creamy milkshakes, they have it all. The founders source their chocolates from all over the world, from local farming communities to Peru. Make your way here and start experimenting with your perfect drink. Customers are given the opportunity to create a customised drink by picking their desired milk, chocolate and toppings for a bit of spice. We recommend ordering their signature hot chocolate to start, and if you’re feeling adventurous, order the Savoury Orange and Chocc Shot (Belgian 34% milk chocolate with lime zest).

Address: 153, Jalan SS2/24, 47300 Petaling Jaya, Selango

Operating hours: 8.30 AM – 5.30 PM (Tuesday to Sunday)

Ampersand Cafe

Need to catch a breather from the hustle and bustle in Bukit Bintang? Take a coffee break at Ampersand Cafe in Lot 10. This newly-opened space offers decadent treats and thirst-quenching beverages, from aromatic brews to chocolate drinks. Try their signature “Straits of Malaya” cocktail when you’re there, and complement your drink with a Cendol cake. Other desserts such as bagels, kouign-amann and cheesecakes are available too.

Address: Ground Floor, Lot 10, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (daily)

JUS Resto Bar

Adding to the list of prominent restaurants in APW is JUS Restobar. Founded by the team behind Wholly Spirits and Atelier Binchotan, the restaurant offers a dining experience like no other. Upon entering, the restaurant reminds us of an intimate speakeasy with its cosy counter and bar stool interior with an open-kitchen concept. On the menu, you can expect a burst of flavours in their hearty dishes ranging from a Lebanese-inspired chicken wings to a delicious serving of kaya toast with grated foie gras. Shifting to the drinks department, diners can look forward to a range of curated cocktails by Wholly Spirits. On our wishlist is to order their signature G&T and Shokugeki (peanut butter-washed whiskey with grape jelly liqueur).

Make a reservation here.

Address: APW, 29, Jalan Riong, 59100, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 6 PM – 12 AM (Wednesday to Friday) and 12 PM – 12 AM ( Saturday and Sunday)

Moka

Can’t decide between Italian or Japanese cuisine? Go ahead and indulge in both at Bukit Bintang’s newest addition, Moka. The restaurant is on a mission to deliver the best of both worlds by combining the most unique and delicious flavours from both cuisines. You can go ahead and drop by for the ala carte dishes or treat yourself to their chef’s special omakase menu. Don’t fret; a two-course lunch set menus are available too. Highlights include the risotto with sukiyaki-sliced Japanese A5 wagyu beef and sauteed foie gras, truffle-fried gnocchi and spaghetti with ikura and bottarga. Take a sneak peek at the menu here.

Address: GF-002, Ground Floor, Federal Arcade, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 11 PM (Monday – Saturday)

(Main image: Unsplash/Ceyda Ciftci; featured image: Sam Hojati)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur