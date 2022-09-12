In the mood to explore the city’s latest eateries? Head over to these exciting new cafes and restaurants in KL this September.

Pastry lovers and food enthusiasts, rejoice. September is looking great if you’re up for some exploring of new cafes in KL this month. In the pastries section, the city is blessed with the return of Flaaah and SWOL for a unique selection of french bakes. Add Bask to your wishlist if you’re a loyal fan of Tokyo Restaurant’s signature basque cheesecake. For an unforgettable Italian food experience, bring your loved ones to Capitano Caffè.

Over at Jalan Imbi, newcomer Common Space is doling out aromatic brews and satisfying mains, while Rorru at Publika is serving up delicious hand rolls and sip-worthy cocktails. And if you live around Taman Rasa Sayang, Airplane Mode Coffee has landed in the neighbourhood, offering every diner a smooth experience with its comforting rice bowls and coffee selections. Read on for our bumper guide to 14 new restaurants and cafes in KL and PJ that you should stop by this September.

Add these new restaurants and cafes in KL to your must-try list this September:

Common Space

Kicking off our bumper guide to all the new cafes in KL this September is Corner Space.If you’re a fan of beautiful greenery and coffee, this latest joint on Jalan Imbi might be up your alley. As soon as you arrive, it’s easy to spot the restaurant when it’s surrounded by lush potted plants in the alfresco area. The charming space gives out a welcoming ambience with its rattan interiors and rustic white brick walls. Adored for its signature brews, diners are fans of the menu filled with hearty mains such as the chicken burger, vegan mushroom Aglio olio and tom yam pasta. Don’t miss out on their dessert selections. We recommend the fluffy yet crispy waffles topped with fresh fruits and a heavenly scoop of ice cream. Find out more here.

Address: 40 Jalan 1/77A Off Jalan Imbi, Changkat Thambi Dollah, Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12PM – 10PM (daily)

Rorru

In the mood for sushi and cocktails? Check out Rorru. Located in Publika Shopping Gallery, Rorru is Malaysia’s first hand roll bar. As you enter, the contemporary restaurant exudes a vibe like no other, filled with neon signage, fluorescent lights and a spacious setting. Get up close and personal by booking the bar seating to witness how your delicious rolls are made. The menu provides fresh-cut sashimi and mouth-watering sushi rolls. Highlights include the crispy shrimp roll, salmon aburi cheese roll, spicy mars roll, fatty tuna roll and foie gras roll. If you’re intrigued by their signature hand rolls, we recommend the salmon truffle ikura, shiromi uni caviar and hotate uni caviar. Make your reservation here.

Address: Lot 35 Level G2 Block C5 Publika Shopping Gallery, Jln Dutamas 1, Solaris Dutamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11AM – 12AM (daily)

118 Grinder

Heading to Wangsa Maju? Pop by the neighbourhood’s latest spot, 118 Grinder. The inviting space offers a warm and relaxed ambience with its ’80s-inspired interior and architecture. Thanks to the rounded edges and cooling hues, every corner is perfect for that Instagram-worthy shots as you enjoy your cuppa and desserts. Order their signature Spanish latte, and don’t forget to add their delicious desserts on the side. The menu comprises light yet appetising pastries such as croissants, cakes and puddings. We recommend ordering the Nutella almond croissant, butter loaf, and their signature cheesecake that has been baked with love by the founder’s mum since ’88. It’s worth a try if you’re a cheesecake fan.

Address: No 65 (Ground Floor) Jalan Wangsa Delima 5 , Pusat Bandar Wangsa maju, Wangsa Maju, 53300 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 9AM – 8PM (Tuesday – Thursday), 9AM -9PM (Friday – Sunday), closed on Mondays

Superluna

Located in KL Eco City Mall, Superluna is where you need to be for your next coffee session. The cafe exudes a cooling ambience with its calming palette of black, grey and white. Decorated with an industrial feel, the restaurant offers a spacious layout with plenty of natural sunlight. Don’t miss their signature bagels and sandwiches when you’re there. Highlights include the sourdough sandwich filled with smoked chicken breast, avocados and smothered in chipotle mayo. In addition, there’s a decent selection of speciality coffees and matcha to accompany your dessert. Our favourite treats? The earl grey lychee cake and lemon tart.

Address: Lot G-01, Mall, 3, Jalan Bangsar, Kampung Haji Abdullah Hukum, 59200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 5PM (Monday – Friday), 9.30AM – 5.30PM (Saturday), closed on Sundays

Airplane Mode Coffee (non-halal)

Here’s an Instagram-worthy spot for coffee lovers. Airplane Mode Coffee is Taman Rasa Sayang, Petaling Jaya’s newest addition to the ever-growing cafe scene. The coffee bar and kitchen feature aromatic brews, Malaysian-inspired sandwiches, and Japanese rice bowls. For a hearty meal, order the grilled pork belly rice bowl. If you’re not craving meat, indulge in their mushroom miso bowl (umami mushroom in miso sauce, truffle oil and onsen egg). According to Eat Drink KL, the barista offers a rotating range of beans that reflect the diversity and capability of Malaysian roasters — a definite must-try if you’re a coffee enthusiast.

Address: 9A, 1, Jalan SS 4c/5, Taman Rasa Sayang, 47301 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 9AM – 6PM (daily), closed on Wednesdays

Flaaah

If you were a fan of Flaaah‘s baked goods back when they were in REXKL, you can finally sort out your cravings by heading to Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur. Located on the ground floor, the bakery’s space offers ample light and introduces diners to a clean, industrial feel. The menu comprises light yet appetising pastries such as croissants, savoury tarts and cookies. Highlights include the sourdough croissant, roasted broccoli mushroom with gouda and egg, and PB&J. To elevate the Flaaah experience, order their cold brew to go with your baked treats.

Address: Four Points by Sheraton KL, 2, Jalan Balai Polis, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 4 PM (daily)

The Lemon Tree at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Kuala Lumpur

If you love The Lemon Tree cafe in Petaling Jaya, you can now enjoy their delicious pastries at Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur in Bukit Bintang. Surrounded by lush greenery, the bright space provides a cooling atmosphere with joyous yellow splashes and rattan furniture. As you enter, you will be spoiled with a delicious display of the cafe’s best-selling pastries. Highlights include the tiramisu cruffin, lemon drizzle cake and blueberry danish. Apart from sweet treats, go ahead and try their savoury offerings, such as Yes Cheese baked crusts, artichoke and mushroom baked crusts and lastly, the signature salmon croissant. Be sure to keep a look out for the Chef’s Specials when you pay a visit. In the drinks department, we’re in love with their aromatic brews, and lychee en rose.

Address: Jln Sultan Ismail, Bukit Bintang, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8AM – 6PM (daily)

Bask

If you’re a fan of Tokyo Restaurant’s basque burnt cheesecake, you can skip the drive to Lot 10 in Bukit Bintang and indulge in their heavenly slices at Bask instead. Located in APW Bangsar, this quaint cafe specialises in tasty desserts and brews. The inviting space boasts a warm ambience with a modern-chic interior completed with wood essences. Get ready to unwind with your loved ones over a melt-in-your-mouth treat.

Address: APW, 29, Jalan Riong, Bangsar, Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: 11 AM – 9 PM (Tuesday – Sunday)

SWOL

Head over to SWOL if you’re in the mood for french patisseries. Situated along Jalan Telawi, Bangsar, the latest joint, offers a vibe unlike any other. Step inside, and you will be awestruck by the crisp white futuristic interior. Famed for its imported macarons from France, the menu also offers delicious cakes and pastries. The best part? You can order an assorted box filled with your favourite baked treats comprising croissants, twists, pain au chocolat, pain aux raisins and croissant au beurre. In the drinks department, we suggest ordering their speciality coffees to go with your pastries.

Address: 34-1, Jalan Telawi 2, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 8 PM (weekdays), 8 AM – 10 PM (weekends)

Capitano Caffè

If you’re obsessed with Italian cuisine, we have found the perfect place for you. Located on ground level at Isetan, KLCC, Capitano Caffè boasts gourmet snacks, quality coffee, and a variety of delicious Italian pastries and desserts. Drop by for the favourites, including their Spaghetti Capitano Truffle with Truffle Sauce and Mushroom, Beef Lasagna, Caprese Salad, and a variety of pizzas. Earning a spot on our must-visit list, Capitano Caffè offers an enthralling experience that allows you to develop a deeper understanding of the Italian food culture.

Address: K (GF), Isetan, KLCC, Petronas Twin Tower, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 10 AM – 10 PM (daily)

Copaa

Do you need an idea for date night? Make a reservation at Desa Sri Hartamas’ latest modern cuisine and bar, Copaa. Upon entering, you’ll find a captivating atmosphere decorated with a contemporary yet rustic interior. The menu boasts Asian fusion meals with highlights of cold ramen served in five-hour boiled chicken broth, grilled squid with chimichurri and aubergine miso baked with chilli padi and furikake. We recommend completing your evening with a wine pairing to accompany your mouth-watering dishes.

Address: No 38-1, Jalan 24/70A, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Wilayah Persekutuan, Desa Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5 PM – 1 AM (Monday – Saturday)

BOL

Located on Jalan Sin Chew Kee, Bol offers a homey ambience in pleasant green tones equipped with rattan furniture and floral motifs. On the menu, diners can enjoy delicious offerings with a twist on Peranakan cuisine. Highlights include Itek tim, served in pulled duck tortellini and duck consomme, rojak tart, rendang wagyu, sea bass kapitan and buah keluak lamb shank. Order the Hawthorn Melaka and Guava Sop for desserts. Explore the menu.

Make a reservation here.

Address: 15, Jln Sin Chew Kee, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Wilayah Persekutuan, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 6 PM – 10.30 PM (Tuesday – Friday), 12 PM – 3 PM / 6 PM – 10.30 PM (weekends)

Owlsome by The Owls Cafe

Situated at Bukit Jalil, Owlsome is spearheaded by The Owls Cafe. Thanks to the minimalist interior and calm palette, the beautiful spot evokes a cosy and inviting vibe for a quiet afternoon. The menu boasts comfort favourites such as sandwiches, pastries and aromatic brews. If you’re craving sandwiches, we recommend ordering the Still Life and A Little Bit of Eggs.

Address: LOT E1.04 & E1.05, Institut Block Level 1, Calvary Convention Centre, 1, Jalan Jalil Perkasa 1, Taman Teknologi Malaysia, 57100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 5 PM

Momaku x Baristart Coffee

Located in Bangsar Shopping Centre, Momaku is the place to be if you’re into artisanal homeware items and coffee. The retail outlet offers various dreamy essentials such as stationery, fashion accessories and kitchenware. If you’re looking for unique gifts for your loved ones, check out their candles, ceramic dishes and vases. Once you’re done shopping, go ahead and unwind over a delicious cuppa brewed by Hokkaido-born Baristart Coffee. Famously known for its velvety smooth coffees, the food menu is worth exploring too. We recommend their cream puffs, panna cotta, and cookie crumble. For mains, we suggest the Hokkaido carbonara with duck prosciutto, sando platters and Devasa Argentinian sirloin steak. For more info, head over to their website.

Address: Lot G133A, Ground Floor Bangsar Shopping Centre, Bangsar, 59000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 8 AM – 10 PM (Monday to Friday), 9 AM – 11 PM (Saturday and Sunday)

(Main image: Unsplash/Rod Long; Featured image: Instagram/@flaaahflaaahflaaah)

