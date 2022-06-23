In the mood to explore the city’s latest and most exciting eateries? Swing by these new restaurants in June and July 2022

Food connoisseurs, you’re in for a treat as Kuala Lumpur is teeming with new joints to explore. If you’re heading to Taman Tun Dr Ismail, check out Tsubaki Omakase for a unique selection of Japanese dishes. Located in the same neighbourhood, head over to ‘Italy’ by booking a table at Aposto if you’re in the mood for pasta and meats.

For a twist on classic Japanese cuisine, try Sushi Mastro Nikkei in Kepong for a touch of Peruvian cuisine in your delicious meals. Not forgetting our appetising Malaysian flavours, Palmierra28’s debut on Petaling street is just what everyone needs if you’re craving comfort favourites.

New restaurants to check out throughout June and July 2022:

Tsubaki Omakase

Kicking off our guide to the newest restaurants to visit in June / July 2022 is Tsubaki Omakase. Located in TTDI, the joint offers diners a gastronomic experience amidst a calming atmosphere. Every visit is unique due to its daily changing menu. With six menus to choose from, go ahead and drop by for lunch or dinner. The Omakase Umi (RM298) includes two appetisers, three kinds of sashimi, a seasonal dish, steamed dish, yakimono of the day, five pieces of sushi nigiri, soup and dessert. The Omakase Tsubagi menu (RM998) comprises hearty dishes such as five kinds of appetisers and seasonal sashimi, a cold entree, a seasonal dish, chef special, premium sushi nigiri and beyond. Check out the menu here.

Address: Greens Terrace, Unit No.2-1, Jalan Wan Kadir 3, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 11 AM – 2.30 PM (Tuesday – Sunday)

Palmierra 28

Petaling Street has a new restaurant on the block, Palmierra 28. Located opposite Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, the restaurant serves a delicious range of Pahang’s signature dishes. Highlights include laksa Pahang, ikan patik masak tempoyak, termose raja and more. Step inside and be mesmerised by the modern interior with warm neutrals and stunning murals at every corner. Our favourite is the joyful florals surrounding the entrance.

Address: 154, Jalan Petaling, City Centre, 50000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 10 PM (daily)

Olivia Deli Bangsar (non-halal)

If you had a chance to try Olivia Deli’s best-selling paellas at Tiffin At The Yard, you could indulge in the comforting dish again at their deli in APW Bangsar. Serving Southern European sharing plates, the alfresco restaurant offers a delicious range of dishes from pasta to ribs. Diners are fans of their beef tongue, Iberico ribs, lamb tagliatelle and, of course, the signature paella. To complete the meal, don’t forget to order a thirst-quenching jug of sangria.

Address: 29, Jalan Riong, Bangsar Lot B03, Bangsar, 59100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12.30 PM – 11 PM (Wednesday – Sunday)

Sushi Mastro Nikkei

In the mood for Japanese-Peruvian cuisine? Look no further; make a reservation at Kepong’s latest Sushi Mastro Nikkei. Helmed by Chef Salim Ismail, the restaurant specialises in marrying unique Japanese and Peruvian flavours by combining fresh seafood with lime, corn, peppers, quinoa and potatoes. If you’re keen to try, order their nikkei salmon mango, Hamachi Jalapeño Tiradito, Argentinian ribeye, Norwegian Halibut, etc. Don’t miss out on their assortment of fresh Nigiri sushi and torched wagyu tataki. You won’t regret it.

Address: Unit 1-1 Fortune Centra, No. 2, Jalan Metro Perdana 6, Taman Usahawan Kepong, 52100 Kepong, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12 PM – 3 PM, 6 – 10 PM (Tuesday – Sunday)

Aposto

Transport yourself to Italy with Aposto’s finest modern Italian cuisine in Taman Tun Dr Ismail. Cooked with fresh, premium, imported ingredients, diners can expect a mouth-watering experience, from appetisers to mains and desserts. Pasta lovers will be delighted to know their pasta is freshly made before the service starts. Highlights include black tiger prawn polpette, 16-hour braised duck pasta, lobster spring risotto and lasagnette al wagyu ragu. Perfect for sharing, we suggest ordering the saba on toast and cured meats platter. In the dessert department, try the honey panna cotta and tiramisu.

Address: 38, Lorong Rahim Kajai 14, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 5.30 PM – 11 pm (Tuesday – Sunday)

