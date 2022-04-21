4 New Upscale Restaurants In Kuala Lumpur To Visit This Weekend

As much as we Malaysians love our hawker and street food, there is also a growing number of people looking for more upscale dining experiences. With a number of established restaurants already on the scene, the competition is growing as more and more chefs try out innovative offerings and incorporate unique ingredients into their menus.

When it comes to celebrating a special occasion or an evening out, your usual haunts sometimes just won’t cut it. Trying out a new restaurant leaves you with a memorable dining experience and takes your tastebuds on an exquisite journey. Plus, the carefully-presented dishes will look amazing on your Instagram feed.

From presentation to ambience to flavour, these restaurants are setting the standards high for upscale dining in Kuala Lumpur and Petaling Jaya. If you’re looking for a new experience, check out these restaurants that have recently opened in the first quarter of 2022.

Here are 4 new upscale restaurants in KL and PJ to try in 2022:

Aposto

This new modern Italian restaurant in Taman Tun Dr Ismail serves up classics with a modern twist. Helmed by Chef Chu Wei Sin, the menu has been curated to include premium ingredients and a dedication to flavour and detail, where everything is made from scratch. For a unique experience, try the 18-hour braised beef short ribs.

Aposto, 38, Lorong Rahim Kajai 14, Taman Tun Dr Ismail, 60000 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, +601 0282 4990.

Luca

The sophisticated yet casual Luca restaurant at Bangsar Shopping Centre offers diners an exquisite gastronomic experience in an upscale atmosphere. Specialising in fine European and Northern Indian cuisine, Luca first entered the dining scene in February 2022. Must-try offerings here include Lamb Marrow Shepherd’s Pie and Bhindi Kurkuri. For wine connoisseurs, the wine list here offers over 50 varieties, mainly from France and Italy – perfect to be paired with cold cuts and tapas.

Luca, Lot G9, Ground Floor, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 285 Jalan Maarof, Bukit Bandaraya, 59000 Kuala Lumpur

Nimbus

Nestled in Damansara Uptown, this new restaurant (non-halal) that opened its doors in January 2022 is helped by the creative chef-founder Fred Choong. The menu is filled with classic yet contemporary items such as sang har mee and peanut butter jelly sandwiches with a twist. Everyhing is beautifully presented at this chic and minimalist restaurant, proving a feast for the eyes as much as the tastebuds. Some must-try items here include the 36-hour coffee-braised pork shoulder with potato puree and roasted root vegetable and saffron risotto.

Nimbus, 72 Jalan SS 21/62, Damansara Utama, 47400 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Lou Lou James: The Italian Kitchen

Also opening its doors back in January, this Italian restaurant that also offers British and French cuisine at Plaza Arkadia Desa Park City has already made a splash in the dining scene. Helmed by Chef Frediani from Italy, Fans of upscale European dining will adore the offerings here, with a vast menu spanning from pastas to burrata to bruschetta. More upscale items are also offered here such as foie gras and tiramisu.

Lou Lou James: The Italian Kitchen, F-G-5, Plaza Arkadia, No. 3, Jalan Intisari Perdana, Desa Parkcity 52200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, +601 6326 8209

Hero and featured image credit: Jay Wennington/Unsplash

This story first appeared on Prestige Malaysia