It’s Malaysia and her multiculturalism at its finest. There’s always a festival or two to celebrate in a typical month. On 3 June, it is the turn of the Chinese community who will observe the age-old tradition of the Dragon Boat Festival and enjoy bak chang, otherwise known as glutinous rice dumplings.

While its simplistic English name doesn’t fully encapsulate the true scale of the festival, in Chinese, it’s called duan wu, which is translated into double fifth, as the festival falls on the fifth day of the fifth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. There are several explanations that seek to elucidate its cultural origin. The common understanding is that the month brings misfortune– unlike the unlucky coincidence of a Friday that also happens to fall on the 13th day of a month, the West believes. Measures are taken to ward off evil spirits. Among the celebratory activities that take place are dragon ball racing, which explains why the day is called the Dragon Boat Festival.

What’s the story behind the Dragon Boat Festival?

The symbolic gestures that the Chinese community continues to practise can be traced back to past Chinese dynasties and their historical events, such as the poignant story of influential poet Qi Yuan.

His suicide by drowning triggered a mass rescue that is said to have inspired dragon boat racing, as well as the locals, who greatly admired Qi Yuan wanted his missing body to be preserved and not be fed upon by aquatics, decided to feed the fish stick rice balls, thus giving rise to the serving of glutinous rice dumplings (bak chang) – not to be mistaken for the dim sum assortments – during the Dragon Boat Festival.

Various Chinese clans have since adapted the stick rice dumpling to their own tastes. Generally speaking, you can expect a dumpling to be made of seasoned sticky rice that has been pre-stir fried, chestnut, dried shrimp, pork belly, salted egg yolk, mushroom and mung bean, wrapped in either lotus or bamboo leaves before they are cooked to perfection in boiling water. In Malaysia, nyonya dumplings and vegan-friendly alkaline dumplings can also be found around this time.

Where to purchase bak chang for the Dragon Boat Festival?

1. Modern Baba Nyona Cafe

To start things off on our list of recommendations for bak chang across the Klang Valley, we have Seri Kembangan’s Modern Baba Nyonya Cafe and their scrumptious Nyonya Bak Chang. While most conventional bak chang recipes involve the use of a few key ingredients including an assortment of beans, nuts, and meat, they are all held in place by one unifying ingredient: glutinous rice.

A variation on the theme, typical nyonya bak chang dumplings differ at first glance from their traditional Chinese counterparts by way of incorporating blue pea flower into the glutinous rice, which results in a rich, blue hue. The ones sold here are handmade, with generous portions of savoury filling tucked in every single dumpling.

Address: 49, PSK 6, Road, 43300 Seri Kembangan, Selangor

Operating hours: 10AM – 7.30PM (closed on Mondays)

Contact: +6 017-7011760

2. Muar Yuen Chen Siang

Hailing from the Southernmost state of Johor, Yuen Chen Siang is a local household name that is best remembered for their smoked meats. But you’ll be surprised to know that they also happen to offer a range of bak chang dumplings for sale, all of which can be purchased remotely through their website online with little to no hassle.

Made fresh upon every order, their recipe is derived from over five decades of culinary experience, with their bak chang dumplings boasting perfectly marinated fillings that strike an elusive balance of flavour and texture in the mouth. Better yet, they can be ordered in a gift set, perfect for when you’re expecting friends or family.

Address: 86, Jalan Meriam, Pekan Muar, 84000 Muar, Johor

Operating hours: 9AM – 8PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 06-955 5007

Purchase it here

3. Shanghai Restaurant, JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur

While bak chang dumplings can typically be prepared at home with some practice and by purchasing the necessary ingredients, JW Marriott Kuala Lumpur looks to elevate the traditional staple with a hint of luxury through their take on the recipe.

Offered through its flagship Chinese banquet restaurant, Shanghai Restaurant, their bak chang dumplings can be ordered up until the 22nd of June. Each bak chang contains a handpicked selection of choice meats and spices, delicately wrapped with bamboo leaves to properly seal flavour into every grain of glutinous rice.

Address: 183, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12PM – 3PM, 6PM – 10PM (Tuesdays to Saturdays), 10.30AM – 3PM, 6PM – 10PM (Sundays)

Contact: +6 018-591 8537

4. Jade Pavilion, Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Billed as a restaurant that builds upon the celebrated tenants of Cantonese cuisine, Jade Pavilion by Pavilion Hotel Kuala Lumpur will be partaking in the Dragon Boat Festival once more with their annual bak chang menu offerings. Exquisitely made to honour a tradition that stretches far into the annals of Chinese culture, restaurant chefs take extra care to ensure that each bak chang is expertly prepared without compromise, whether that be in terms of how the rice is cooked to the seasoning of the fillings.

Pick between traditional nyonya bak chang dumplings, Steamed Supreme Sea Treasures bak chang dumplings containing a bounty of seafood, or vegetarian Japanese Mushroom bak chang dumplings. They will be available to purchase up until the 22nd of June.

Address: 170, Jln Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 55100 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: 12PM – 2.30PM, 6PM – 10PM (opens daily)

Contact: +6 03-2117 2823

5. OMG FOOD DELIVERY

In the case of most households, bak chang dumplings are traditionally prepared at home by matronly figures who are most familiar with heirloom recipes. But if you haven’t the time to do so yourself and would like to still buy your dumplings from family-operated businesses, then consider ordering a batch from OMG FOOD DELIVERY (@omg.asiancuisine).

Offering an array of delectable treats from cookies to mooncakes and even meat buns (pau), every menu item available on OMG FOOD DELIVERY is sourced directly from the home kitchens of eight families that prepare them by hand. Their Hokkie Gourmet bak chang dumplings contain a hearty filling of premium pork belly, salted egg yolk, chestnuts, and black eye peas, seasoned with Chinese five spice. You may place your orders through their Instagram DMs directly.

Purchase it here

6. Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur

Have a penchant for bending tradition this year? Shangri-La has you covered with their unconventional take on bak chang dumplings ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival. Instead of the usual suspects that contain either pork or chicken, their dumplings can be had with a medley of delightfully unexpected combinations.

Those who can handle a smidge of heat would do well to sample their Pad Kra Pao Mou bak chang, which contains a filling that evokes the basil-infused pad kra pao dish. For a sweet finish, we recommend their exquisite White Lotus and Truffle Honey bak chang. Order yours online to be delivered to your doorstep, or collect it in person from their restaurant.

Purchase it here

7. Lolili’s Delights

For those looking to enjoy a pork-free alternative to classic alkaline glutinous rice bak chang dumplings, then definitely make a stop at Lolili’s Delights ahead of the Dragon Boat Festival season. Prepared by Chinese Muslims using a variety of different meat fillings that include chicken, beef, and even lamb, they take pride in keeping their flavours as true to the original bak chang dumplings as possible.

Naturally, each dumpling contains the typical bak chang building blocks such as dried shrimp, Shitake mushrooms, salted egg yolks, black eye beans, and chestnuts. They can be ordered through the brand’s e-commerce storefront and will be delivered to your home for the occasion.

Address: 7-G-4, Jalan PJU 1a/4a, Kelana Idaman, 47310 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

Operating hours: 10AM – 5PM (closed on Tuesdays)

Contact: +6 017-341 3162

Purchase it here

8. Din Tai Fung

A familiar name made famous by their xiaolongbao soup dumplings and sinfully fluffy egg fried rice, Din Tai Fung is a common fixture in most shopping malls across the Klang Valley. In which case, this also makes it incredibly convenient to drop by to pick up your batch of bak chang dumplings at a pinch between lunches at work.

The brand’s Golden Rice Dumpling is made with a deliciously savoury combination of pork and salted egg yolk, wrapped in bamboo leaves as heritage dictates. Buy them individually or in a set of eight pieces from their outlets directly.

9. Dumpling Queens

Puchong-based home business Dumpling Queens has made a name for itself by being a purveyor of handmade Chinese potstickers. But in conjunction with the Dragon Boat Festival, they have also made a point of offering their very own handmade assortment of bak chang dumplings to suit the occasion.

Available to order online for delivery, you can make your purchase through their Instagram account directly.

10. Lao Hao Sui Dim Sum

Translating quite literally from Cantonese to mean ‘mouth-watering’, Lao Hao Sui Dim Sum has cemented a firm reputation online for their delicious selection of ready-made dim sum varieties, all of which can be ordered for delivery. Conveniently, they have also taken to extending the service to their bak chang dumplings.

As is the case with all of their dishes, the glutinous rice dumplings made by Lao Hao Sui Dim Sum are made with premium ingredients that keep true to tradition, making them an accessible and convenient solution for those who are looking for a quick, delicious bak chang fix.

(Hero and feature images by Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur