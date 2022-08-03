If you’ve got a penchant for quality beef cuts, you’ll know that wagyu is one of the best variations of the meat around. Real wagyu beef is one of the most highly sought-after and expensive meats in the world. This is because of its unique and high marbling content which imparts a luxurious texture and buttery flavour that you can’t find in regular beef. Wagyu in Malaysia is also highly exclusive as it has to be air-flown from Japan, a result of meticulous and careful cattle raising. Fortunately, we aren’t short of options here in KL, as a number of upscale restaurants offer the best cuts of wagyu on their menus.

The process of raising Wagyu cows is a long and arduous one, which is why wagyu is so expensive and revered worldwide. Instead of mass breeding, Wagyu cows are raised by speciality breeders until they’re old enough to be sold to a farmer along with a birth certificate certifying their pure bloodline. Then, cows are brought to feeding farms and given names while being allowed to roam and graze on the pasture, sharing a pen with only a few cows.

Wagyu cows are fed a good diet of high-energy ingredients and cared for well so that they reach about 1,500 pounds or gain around 50% fat through a natural process instead of being pumped with steroids, hormones or drugs to help them gain weight faster.

All that effort and care goes into ensuring that when wagyu reaches your plate, it’s one of the most premium and quality cuts of meat you can find worldwide. For wagyu beef fans, that first bite into the buttery meat is so satisfying and indulgent that it often leaves diners with a truly memorable experience that they’ll crave over and over again.

If you can’t get enough of wagyu beef, we’ve put together a list of the best restaurants in KL that serve up the best wagyu dishes.

These 6 restaurants serve the best and most delicious wagyu in KL:

Nobu Kuala Lumpur



At Nobu, one of the best Japanese restaurants in KL, you can be sure that Chef Philip Leong and his team take great pride in creating high-quality wagyu dishes that you won’t forget anytime soon. The prized beef is often showcased in special seasonal menus, but it’s also available on the regular menu in 80-gram portions. You can decide how it’s prepared from the choices of Tataki, New Style, Steak or Toban-yaki. However it’s served, you can be sure that it’s cooked to perfection — satisfying your craving for wagyu any time you need a fix.

Click here for reservations and check out the website here.

Address: L4A-05, Level 4A Shoppes at Four Seasons Place Kuala Lumpur No, 145, Jln Ampang, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: Daily, 12–2pm, 6–10:30pm

Marble 8

Image credit: Marble 8/Instagram

This premium steakhouse by The Marini’s Group is also another great resultant in KL to find quality Wagyu, with an amazing view to boot. According to the website, every cut available at Marble 8 has been specially handpicked by Cavaliere Modesto based on his requirements of the Marble 8 cut, which is also halal-certified. All Marble 8 cuts are delivered with the bones still attached, thus improving the flavours and aroma of the beef while they are aged for at least 21 days in the restaurant’s custom-built dry-aging cellar.

Make reservations and visit the website here.

Address: Level 56, Menara 3 Petronas, Persiaran KLCC, Kuala Lumpur City Centre, 50088 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: Monday to Thursday 6-12pm, Friday to Sunday 12-3pm, 6-12pm

Kyomo

Image credit: Kyomo/Instagram

Previously known as Shin Nihon, this Japanese restaurant in Desa Sri Hartamas specialising in wagyu has now been rebranded to Kyomo. Known as the best place for wagyu charcoal grilled yakiniku, the restaurant offers an impressive selection of wagyu beef, imported directly from Japan, where each meat is carefully selected by the head chef. Here, you can choose from 100g, 200g or 400g ” omakase-style” wagyu, available in an option of Japan wagyu or Australian wagyu.

Find out more here.

Address: No 26-G, Jalan 24/70a, 50480 Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: Monday to Friday 5-11pm, Saturday and Sunday 12-11pm

Iketeru

Image credit: Hilton Kuala Lumpur/Instagram

Located in Hilton Kuala Lumpur, this is another premium Japanese restaurant where you can find top-quality wagyu. It’s available in a number of preparations, such as the teppanyaki ala carte style where you can choose from A5 Wagyu Sirloin (300 gm), Wagyu Tenderloin (180 gram), or Wagyu Ribeye (200 gm). Helmed by Executive Chef Kunihiko Hamada, this restaurant takes pride in offering high-quality Japanese cuisine.

Visit the website for reservations and more information.

Address: Level 8, 3, Jalan Stesen Sentral, Kuala Lumpur Sentral, 50470 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: Daily, 12.30-230pm, 6.30-10.30pm

The Wagyu Restaurant

The Wagyu Restaurant is located above The 19th Suzuki Hanten, a Chinese restaurant helmed by a Japanese chef in KL. This Japanese Yakiniku restaurant offers patrons with an extensive selection of top-grade wagyu, such as A5 wagyu loin. For true wagyu enthusiasts, don’t miss the All You Can Eat menu. The restaurant also offers an array of fresh seafood to balance your meal.

Visit the website for more information.

Address: 20 Lorong Yap Kwan Seng, Kampung Baru, 50450 Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating Hours: Tuesday to Sunday, 12-2.3opm, 6-1opm

Kikubari

This progressive Japanese restaurant located on the rooftop of DC Mall offers a sophisticated dining experience in an intimate and classy ambiance. The menu includes innovative dishes that feature authentic Japanese flavours with contemporary twists. Wagyu offerings here include wagyu tartare, wagyu gyoza, and Australian wagyu.

For more information, please visit the website.

Address: L3-01A, Jalan Damanlela Damansara City Mall, Pusat Bandar Damansara, 50490 Kuala Lumpur,

Operating Hours: Monday to Saturday 12-2.3opm, 5pm -10.30pm

(Main image credit: Victoria Shes/ Unsplash , Featured image credit: Nobu Kuala Lumpur)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia