Introducing Sofilicious, by Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara, one way to get delicious food to your doorstep.

The hotel has responded to this Covid-19 crisis by transcending from its dine-in to also incorporate online food purchases to cater to this demand.

Sofilicious offers a selection of 150 affordable food and beverage items in the range of a la carte, family meals and combo sets: from soups to appetisers, main course, desserts, whole cakes, pastries, and beverages. Customers can expect a wide range of cuisines from authentic Asian to essential Chinese and Western flavours.

Here’s a look at some of the set offerings under Sofilicious by Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara:

Chinese set Indonesian set Malaysian set 1 2 3

These are but a few of the offerings by the hotel, which prioritises the quality of its food preparation right down to delivery. Only the best produce and ingredients are used, which is cooked only upon order to ensure freshness. Plus, the hotel

s a certified Accor ALLSAFE hotel where standard operating procedures of Covid-19 is always maintained in its food preparation and handling right through to its delivery with clean, safe, and hygienic practices.

Delivery is currently available from 8a.m to 9.30p.m, and orders will require a minimum of 1 hour to arrive at the preferred time and location – so be sure to place your orders ahead! However, operation timing will also depend and reflect on the current government protocols.

Menu item prices are fairly reasonable while delivery fees start at RM7, depending on your distance from Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara, and only cash, online transfers and card payments are currently available.

So the next time you’re too busy working from home, or are just looking to treat you and your family over the weekend, think of Sofilicious.

To find out more or to place your orders, check out what Sofilicious has in store here.