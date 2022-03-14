Special Dining Menus Offered By Eateries In KL For St. Patrick’s Day 2022

St. Patrick’s Day 2022 is just around the corner.

A day dedicated to Saint Patrick, Ireland’s foremost patron saint, March 17 or better known as St. Patrick’s Day commemorates the arrival of Christianity to Ireland. To many who may not be observing it on a religious basis, it better endears as a day replete with festivities celebrating Irish cultural heritage. Countries boasting sizable Irish diasporas tend to go all out. Major cities in the US will hold parades, or colour the river green like Chicago does annually. In KL, St. Patrick’s Day is typically rung in with revelries. You can’t go wrong with Irish stouts and whiskeys.

Now that the country is transitioning into the endemic phase, St. Patrick’s Day is making a comeback big time. If you are planning for a pub crawl, there are plenty of Irish taverns scattered around.

Where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day 2022 in KL and PJ:

St. Patrick’s Festival 2022

Dozens of pubs and bars in KL have signed up for St. Patrick’s Festival 2022. You can expect troupes, live music and performances on the day itself at these participating outlets – Lavo (Tropicana), The Beer Factory (Hartamas), Rock Bottom (Desa Park City), The Barn (Mid Valley), and many more.

Healy Mac’s

It has been said that Healy Mac’s is the best Irish pub outside of Ireland. We have no reason to disagree with that assessment. With several locations in and around KL (Changkat Bukit Bintang, Jalan P. Ramlee and Publika), its welcoming atmosphere is the first to draw you in.

Promotion has already started where dishes including Guinness Steak Pie, Irish Lamb Stew, Irish Curry Chip and Full Irish Breakfast are all on the menu. Five pints of Guinness are priced RM150+. Two bottles of Jameson and Bushmills Irish whiskeys are priced RM788+ and RM888+ respectively.

SOULed OUT and WIP

In conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day 2022, SOULed OUT (Bangsar South and Hartamas) and WIP (Bangsar Shopping Centre and Marc Residences) gearing up for an Irish menu all month long. On the menu are Guinness-infused specialty dishes such as Beer Can Spring Chicken, Guinness Beef Stew, Guinness Battered Fish and Chips, and Leprechaun Popcorn Chicken.

If quaffing Guinness in draught doesn’t appeal much, you can neck some Guinness Float or Guinness Lychee Shooter.

At home celebration

For those celebrating at home with friends and family, Guinness is giving away amazing gifts. All you have to do is log onto https://guinnessstpatricks.com/, select the number of people in your group, share the QR code, take a selfie, and generate a photo collage to be posted on IG stories.

Submissions deemed the most creative stand the chance to win the Best Buds Getaway for four friends worth RM30,000 at OneAndOnly Desaru Coast; 10 sets of Guinness Home Party Kit that come with cans of an exclusive Guinness product, limited-edition glasses, T-shirts, and hats; and 800 units of the exclusive Guinness Draught in a Can.

Hero and feature image credit: Benjamin Suter on Unsplash