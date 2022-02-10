Valentine’s Day Promotions From Restaurants In KL, Langkawi And Desaru Coast

On Valentine’s Day 2022, take your beloved to their favourite restaurants.

It is a day dedicated to romance. Valentine’s Day will never be devoid of a box of chocolates, a cuddly teddy bear, and a bouquet of roses. The fortunate recipient naturally sports a grin as wide as that of the Cheshire Cat, while the not-so-lucky colleagues can only look on enviously and enquire who’s the thoughtful sender. To help you play out the rest of the day like it is supposed to be – ie showing up to the office and whisk the date of the romantic dinner you have reserved – we have come up with a list of places whose dinners you should fete him or her with.

Restaurants in KL, Johor and Langkawi to celebrate Valentine’s Day 2022:

Maria’s Signature Suria KLCC, Kuala Lumpur

A scrumptious 4-course set menu priced very reasonably yet the couple is treated to views of the KLCC symphony fountain. Not anywhere but only at Maria’s SteakCafe’s flagship restaurant. Starting at RM149+, the indulgent meal begins with Scallops with Tomato and Olive Salsa, followed by Mushroom Truffle soup. The main dish is a choice between Japanese Miyazaki A5 Loin, Australian Wagyu 9 or 7 Rib Eye, Lobster Thermidor, Atlantic White Cod and New Zealand Lamb Cutlet. The sweet note is chimed by a Cheesecake served with Berry Coulis.

Available for dine-in February 11-15. It is also offered at Maria’s SteakCafe Bangsar, Sunway and Damansara Perdana.

The Chow Kit Kitchen & Bar

Available from February 12 to 15, love birds can enjoy a delightful menu arrayed with specials such as Mango Salsa Scallop, Smoked Crab with Beet Soup, a choice of mains from Grilled Lobster with nasi briyani, Beef Tenderloin Steak to Grilled Giant Grouper. After dinner, you can indulge in a Decadent Chocolate Cake, coupled with a glass of wine or two. There are optional beverages priced at RM150 for a bottle of wine of choice or four cocktails by The Chow Kit x Mizukami.



M Marini Grand Caffè & Terrazza, Kuala Lumpur

Only on February 14 will couples be invited for the Valentine’s set dinner. Priced at RM588+ per couple, the special menu offers the appetiser Prawn Cocktail (Julienne Garden Greens with Prawns and Aioli Dressing), a secondi between Filetto Di Manzo (Grilled Tenderloin Steak served with Truffle Mashed Potatoes and Truffle Jus), Spaghetti Aragosta (Spaghetti Aglio Olio Style with Lobster Tail) and Stinco Di Al Forno (Slow baked Boneless Lamb Shank served with Mashed Potatoes and Vegetables), and the dessert Milk Chocolate Choux served with Fresh Strawberries and Vanilla Gelato. Decadent, but it isn’t a complaint.

Marble 8, Kuala Lumpur

At one of the prime steakhouses in KL, couples are expected to bring a big appetite. Marble 8 will satiate even the greediest gourmand. Choose between a window-facing table (RM1499+ per couple) and another away from the window (RM1,399+ per couple). The pre-starter is Truffle Scrambled Eggs (Scrambled Eggs, Parmesan Espuma and Shaved Black Truffle), the first appetiser is Wagyu Burger served with Mini Charcoal Bun, Cheese and Truffle Mayo, while the second is Lobster Salad (Maine Lobster Tail served with Lemon and Tomato Confit, Basil, Truffle Mayo and Pickled Onion). The pasta is expectedly a homemade Tagliatelle served with Butter Sage and Shaved Truffle. The main course is a choice of two – Dry Aged Wagyu Sirloin served with Potato Croquette, Asparagus and Salsa Verde, or Pan Seared Sea Bream served with Mushroom Confit, Celeriac Purée and Tarragon. End the evening with 2 desserts – Gold White Chocolate Madeleine, as well as Jivara Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Fudge and Raspberry Sorbet. The menu is limited to Valentine’s Day.

Marini’s on 57, Kuala Lumpur

If one of you happens to be a vegetarian, Marini’s on 57 is the place to be on Valentine’s Day 2022. While it does offer an exceptional non-vegetarian menu, we are going to highlight the alternative. The window-facing table is priced at RM1,588+ per couple, while the non-window-facing table is priced at RM1,488+ per couple. The amuse bouche is Uovo (Scrambled Eggs, Parmesan Espuma and Shaved Black Truffle), trailed by the antipasto Portobello Burger (Mini Charcoal Bun, Cheese and Truffle Mayo). The second antipasto is Patata, Cavolfiore E Olive Nere (Potato Espuma, Cauliflower and Black Olives Crumbs). The risotto is Risotto Con Porcini, Parmigiano E Foglia D’oro (Carnaroli Risotto, Porcini Mushrooms, Burrata Espuma and Gold Leaf), while the secondi is Pappardelle Con Spugnole, Asparagi E Pecorino Romano (House-made Pappardelle Pasta, Morels Mushroom, Asparagus and Pecorino Romano Cheese). Passion Fruit Cremeux and Mixed Berries Pavlova comes as the aspettando il dessert, with the dessert being Raspberry Rose Mousse and Lychee Sorbet.

Maristar, Kuala Lumpur

The Marini’s Group’s latest dining attraction is catering to lovebirds this Valentine’s Day. Priced at RM1,288+ per couple, the set dinner comprises a pre-starter in the shape of Cold Pasta Truffle, an appetiser in the form of Carpaccio Hamachi (Sliced Hamachi served with Wasabi Dressing), and a house-made Fettuccine pasta served with Truffle Butter Sage and Black Truffle Shaves. The main course is a choice of either Wagyu Tenderloin Score M5 served with Potato Net, Asparagus and Red Wine Sauce or Astice Al Forno (Baked Slipper Lobster with Maristar Special Spices served with Potato Croquette, Brinjal Purée and Saffron Tuile). The dessert arrives in the form of Martini Milk Chocolate Whipped Ganache Brownie with Chocolate Gelato.

Horizon Grill, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

Celebrate 2022’s Valentine’s Day high up in the skies at Horizon Grill. The curated menu boasts 5 lavish courses, featuring The “Reunion” of Salmon & Hamachi Mosaic – Momotaro Tomato, Basil Béarnaise, Yuzu, Salmon Roe; Cipollini – Hokkaido Scallop, Kaluga Caviar and Chives, and Santa Maria Grilled Japanese A5 Sirloin. The set meal is priced at RM688+ per person. You may also add on RM120+ for a glass of Moët & Chandon Rosé Champagne.

Available from February 12 to 14, 12.30pm to 3pm and 6.pm to 10:30pm. On February 11, it is only between 6pm and 10.30pm.

Ebisu, Banyan Tree Kuala Lumpur

If your valentine fancies Japanese, why not book for a seat for two at Ebisu? Especially created by Ebisu’s Chef de Cuisine Kusuo “Ricky” Kamiishi, the 5-course meal comprises Japanese Tapas, Caesar Salad Ebisu Style, assorted Sashimi and Maki Rolls, Teppanyaki Grilled Cod Fish and Scallop, not forgetting a sweet ending with Green Tea Parfait. It is priced at RM760+ per couple. Available till February 14, from 6pm to 10pm.

While you’re at it, Vertigo is also offering Valentine’s cocktails till February 14, from 6pm to 12am (last call at 11:30pm), priced at RM60+ per glass.

Mandarin Grill, Mandarin Oriental, Kuala Lumpur

Wine and dine go hand in hand. On Valentine’s Day 2022, Mandarin Grill offers a wine pairing menu starting at RM520 nett per person, and an additional RM180+ per person inclusive of fine beverages. The evening unfurls with Benvenuto Dello Chef (potato millefeuille with smoked caviar, pumpkin pillow and black truffle) and Ostrica Di San Valentino (oyster with ricotta espuma, pistachio pesto and sea grapes) paired with San Feletto, Prosecco Brut D.O.C.G. The appetiser comes in the shape of Battuta Di Tonno Rosso (tuna tartar with ginger, avocado puree, black olives and Ikura caviar). Primo comprising Ravioli Di Anatra (handmade ravioli with duck leg, foie gras, carrot puree, sage and balsamic reduction) is served with Pinot Grigio, Allegrini Corte Giara, delle Venezie IGT, Veneto, while Secondi is offered separately for him and her.

The gentleman receives Josper grilled beef tenderloin with rosemary potato puree, balsamic onion and truffle (paired with Lucente Della vite I.G.T, Tuscany), while the lady is treated to Half Boston lobster grilled with saffron bisque sauce and truffle cauliflower puree (paired with Cassiopea Rosato, Poggio Al Tosoro, Bolgheri). The dessert comprises dark chocolate “millefoglie” with cardamon white chocolate mousse and raspberry sauce, paired with homemade infused Limoncello. Lastly, Ruby lips and heart chocolate pralines end the evening right.

Kayuputi, The St. Regis Langkawi

Look forward to the perfect way to pamper your valentine with a candlelight dinner at one of the top restaurants in Langkawi – Kayuputi. The romantic evening starts with a magical sunset before the resort’s Executive Chef Mandy Goh tantalises your tastebuds with an exquisite 6-course menu. Be serenaded by the sound of the lapping waves, while the gorgeous setting is equalled by a meticulously plated dinner.

Available February 11, 12 and 14, the 6-course menu is priced at RM1,400 per couple (food only) or RM1,750 per couple (food and a bottle of Taittinger).

Splash, The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa

Step into Splash for an exclusive epicurean adventure complete with a romantic 4-course candlelit dinner especially prepared for the couple by the resort’s Executive Chef Zaihari @ Zack. Start the evening early with an admiration of the cerulean Andaman Sea joining up with the setting sun. When the dinner is served, toast to your valentine under the starry skies.

Available on February 14, the 4-course menu is priced at RM600+ per couple (food only).

Sea.Fire.Salt, Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas

A caviar aplenty degustation menu awaits lucky couples who make their way to Desaru Coast this Valentine 2022. Sea.Fire.Salt, Anantara’s signature ocean-fronting grill, lights up the evening with a 4-course set meal. The gastronomic journey begins with locally and ethically harvested T’lur caviar served with classic condiments on char-grilled brioche toast. The following courses, all featuring caviar, include tender slivers of apple wood-smoked rendang beef carpaccio served with mustard ice cream; velvety caramelised onion velouté infused with Parmesan cheese; and a decadent sorbet balancing the sweetness and tartness of the strawberries with the effervescence and dryness of champagne.

Priced at RM498+ per couple, the menu runs from February 11 till 14, between 7pm and 10.20pm. Add on RM150+ for 3 glasses of wine.

All images of Valentine’s Day 2022 menus by respective restaurants