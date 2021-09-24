The Latest Flavours At The All-New DÔME Café KLCC On-The-Park

DÔME Café KLCC On-The-Park finally opened its doors officially, after delays due to the pandemic. Plus on top of the launch of its latest space, DÔME Café also revealed a new menu to boot. But of course, for now dining in is limited and only available to patrons who are fully vaccinated.

With 2021 marking 26 years of establishing its brand locally, DÔME Café celebrated by refreshing and expanding its outlet in Suria KLCC. Moving to a brand new location, facing the iconic water fountains and lush KLCC park, the cafe is now housed in an expansive 4,212 square feet corner in a prime location, which offers both indoor and outdoor dining options.

DÔME KLCC On-The-Park retains all the essential charms and presentation of the modern café lifestyle – the signature chestnut and oak-wood elements that create a warm, relaxed and elegant atmosphere, amplified with cosy nooks of armchairs that look out into the park presenting the perfect spot to catch up with friends over tea, or simply grab a bite to eat.

Speaking of which, apart from the usual favourites on the menu, DÔME Café has now introduced a variety of new selections for diners to enjoy. Available in DÔME’ Cafes nationwide, the new menu puts an emphasis on global flavours, in addition to the already present local flavours. Perhaps a much-needed move for diners who are travel-starved, to at least be able to taste the food from different countries.

Expect Mediterranean dishes, Middle-East flavours as well as South Korean influences – think Korean fried chicken for example. A personal favourite however would be the hummus, falafel wrap and Mediterranean chicken pita.

But don’t let us influence you, head on over to try it for yourselves; or if you’re yet to be fully vaccinated, order online.