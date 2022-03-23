3 Malaysian Eateries Have Made It Onto The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants Extended List

Cilantro, Eat and Cook, and Nadodi have been included in the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022’s 51–100 honour roll.

In anticipation of the grand reveal of Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022, the revered gastronomic ranking has made public its extended list, acknowledging three restaurants in KL to be among the continent’s most outstanding.

Following this year’s ballot, 25 first-time entries emerged from 12 countries and territories to land a coveted spot on the extended list.

Three fine dining restaurants in Malaysia named in Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022’s 51–100 extended list

Cilantro Restaurant & Wine Bar

Though a newcomer to the list, the 93rd ranked Cilantro is no stranger to gastronomes. The purveyor of contemporary French-Japanese fare is well patronised by the city’s well heeled and most often than not, it is where oenophiles dust off their mothballed – well aged in other words – Burgundy reds for celebratory occasions. The reason? Cilantro charges no corkage fees from time to time despite it also possessing a world-class cellar ready to be uncorked by willing spenders.

Cilantro opens for lunch on Fridays 12pm–2pm and dinner daily except Sundays 6pm–11pm.

Eat and Cook

At no. 81 is another debutant Eat and Cook, which was only established during the height of the pandemic after its chefs were laid off by their respective hotels. Revealed last week as the One to Watch by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants this year, Eat and Cook’s philosophy is anchored upon omakase. Its renascence brings forth the modern reimagination of Malaysian cuisine, emphasising on local and seasonal produce.

Eat and Cook opens 5.30pm till 11pm daily except Mondays.

Nadodi

Nadodi — which just squeezed in at no. 99 last year — has improved its ranking, placing 62nd this year. The modern South Indian restaurant weaves storytelling with tradition, where every dish is an epicurean and philosophical retracing of nomadic tribes who once roved the fertile soil stretching from Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka. Its creative reinterpretation is accomplished with authenticity and respect towards history.

Nadodi opens daily from 6pm till 9pm.

When will Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 be revealed?

The Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2022 list will be announced on March 29, via live events in Bangkok, Macau and Tokyo. We will be hopeful of more Malaysian restaurants achieving the sort of recognition they deserve. You can view the full 51-100 list here.

Meanwhile, the sister edition Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list will be revealed a month later on April 28.

