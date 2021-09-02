Treat Yourself To The Limited-Edition Häagen-Dazs Barista Collection

Redefine your coffee breaks with the Häagen-Dazs Barista Collection.

That’s right, get the best of both worlds with these limited-edition flavours available in the Häagen-Dazs Barista Collection, this September 2021. Fans of Häagen-Dazs may already be familiar with and anticipating the delicious coffee-themed offerings, but there’s more in store for ice cream lovers this time around!

Fans can look forward to favourites like the Brownie Macchiato, which is back by popular demand, and crafted using the finest Robusta coffee beans grown in Brazil which is then injected with swirls of intense coffee sauce for a little caffeine boost plus contains chewy chocolate brownie pieces that add an indulgent finishing touch. Then the Barista Collection also adds other new exciting options into the fold – like the new Salted Caramel Cappuccino limited-edition flavour. Infused with the finest Brazilian coffee beans roasted to perfection, each spoonful of the full-bodied ice cream will also feature decadent salted caramel as well as crunchy chocolate chips.

Plus for a limited time you can also enjoy delicious coffee-infused ice cream creations at Häagen-Dazs Cafes, where you will be able to savour the creamy and intense flavours of the Salted Caramel Kopi Shake, Brownie Affogato and Coffee Dream Cake. Coffee aficionados and ice-cream lovers alike can look forward to enjoying a well-earned mid-day break with skilfully crafted treats that strike the perfect balance between deep, full-bodied roasted coffee beans and Häagen-Dazs signature sweet and smooth ice cream.

The Häagen-Dazs Barista Collection is available from September to October 2021 at the brand’s cafes, select retail outlets as well as e-retail platforms like Grabmart, Jaya Grocer and AEON Online.