Try TiNDLE – The Right Match For Chicken Lovers

It tastes like chicken, feels like chicken, but wait… you’re being catfished; it’s actually TiNDLE!

Next Gen Foods, a leading food tech startup have launched its plant-based chicken, which is now available at local restaurants in the Klang Valley.

Made with only nine simple ingredients, TiNDLE is the first product from Next Gen Foods — a food technology startup that aims to make the global food system sustainable and significantly improve public health. Requiring 74% less land, 82% less water while also producing 88% less greenhouse gas emissions compared to traditional chicken, plant based chicken is better for the planet.

In addition, TiNDLE is also incredibly tasty and nutritious, containing no antibiotics, hormones, cholesterol or genetically modified ingredients, yet offers 17g of protein per 100g. The product can take centre stage in nearly any dish, from classic Chinese dumplings to Instagram-worthy Croffles, making it a versatile favourite among innovative chefs.

TiNDLE was founded on the belief that doing our part for the planet should be delicious and fun, while creating a whole new food experience — which delivers on the taste and texture of chicken, while being versatile and adaptable across applications and cuisines that allow chefs to express their creativity, shared Marc Jolly, the growth director of the brand.

In case you’re wondering, here are some of the TiNDLE dishes you can get your hands on, from the restaurants serving them currently:

All images from TiNDLE