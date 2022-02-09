Valentine’s Day Deliveries To Order Within KL For A Romantic Night In

Need help with plans for Valentine’s Day this year? Luckily (or unluckily), options are limited to takeout and deliveries. Here we go:

Set the mood this Valentine’s Day with a memorable yet intimate experience by having these meal kits and delicious full-course dinners delivered to your humble abode.

We know that you’re missing the outdoor dining experience at your go-to spots, or by planning a spontaneous weekend getaway. But what if you could bring that experience indoors? If you’re not in the mood to whip up a meal and want to spoil yourself and your partner with a full course dining experience, then you better start scrolling below. Get ready to spread some love by treating yourself and your special person to these full-course delivery services in KL that are providing curated Valentine’s Day meals to satisfy your tastebuds at home.

(Main image credit: Kaboompics.com from Pexels)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur.