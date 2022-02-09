Valentine’s Day Deliveries To Order Within KL For A Romantic Night In

Need help with plans for Valentine’s Day this year? Luckily (or unluckily), options are limited to takeout and deliveries. Here we go:
Set the mood this Valentine’s Day with a memorable yet intimate experience by having these meal kits and delicious full-course dinners delivered to your humble abode.
We know that you’re missing the outdoor dining experience at your go-to spots, or by planning a spontaneous weekend getaway. But what if you could bring that experience indoors? If you’re not in the mood to whip up a meal and want to spoil yourself and your partner with a full course dining experience, then you better start scrolling below. Get ready to spread some love by treating yourself and your special person to these full-course delivery services in KL that are providing curated Valentine’s Day meals to satisfy your tastebuds at home.
Trust The St. Regis to deliver the very best to fulfil your exceptional weekend. You can choose between a 3-course (RM580+) or a 5-course meal (RM780+) to pre-order now for the weekend celebrations. With the black Angus prime beef tenderloin or beetroot crusted ocean trout to choose from as your mains, you will also receive a stalk of rose, scented candles and rose petals to set the mood.
If you’re looking at surprising your partner with everlasting love, Grand Hyatt has lovable packages for you to order from with a simple click. You’ve got exceptional rose bouquets to choose from 60 to 20 stalks, heart-shaped chocolate gift boxes and heart-shaped red velvet cake. You can even get it individually or as a set from the L’amour, Cupido or Romance Pour Deux gift sets — choose your type of love.
Are you feeling the love already? Le Meridien KL has whipped up a 4-course menu priced at RM198 to enjoy at home. The menu includes crab, prawns and fennel terrine green pea cream on asparagus orange salad as appetisers, cream of wild mushroom soup with blue cheese gnocchi and brioche crouton, and harissa-spiced chicken roulade, and so much more. You can complement your meal with a selection of champagne or wine.
If you want to take a step further and prep your meal like a true chef, Maria’s SteakCafe offers a V-day meal kit at RM280. You’ve got the mushroom and pumpkin soups for starters, Australian rib-eye steak with mashed potatoes and creamed spinach, and chocolate cake to end the night with. Don’t worry, meal kit instructions are provided for a smooth cooking experience. If you’re looking for an easier route, the restaurant offers delivery as well.
