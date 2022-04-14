Easter Sunday: Where To Dine And Order Hot Cross Buns

Easter 2022 takes place this Sunday, April 17. While the day is usually celebrated by Christians worldwide to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus, those who aren’t religious can also bask in the festivities through feasting. Many of our favourite restaurants and hotels have rolled out special promotions ranging from champagne brunches to hot cross buns and themed desserts.

If you’re planning to spend Easter 2022 unwinding with your loved ones over delicious food, we’ve put together a dining guide for you. And yes, our list includes an Easter egg hunt.

Where to dine this Easter 2022:

Crème De La Crème

Never one to be short of imagination, famous ice cream parlour Crème De La Crème heralds in Easter in the most apt way possible – bunny-themed treats. A limited release, the affectionately named Hop is handcrafted from a delicious combination of custard ice cream, salted caramel ice cream, pineapple cherry sorbet, almond crumble, salted butterscotch, French premium chocolate.

Order yours now from Crème De La Crème’s four outlets located in Uptown Damansara, Mont Kiara, Setia City Mall and George Town.

Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur

To ring in Easter 2022, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur has planned a profusion of activities catering to the young and the grown up. The Easter Sunday brunch takes place at Lemon Garden where a rewarding seafood spread awaits. You could also elevate the experience with Veuve Clicquot on free flow.

Offered only on 17 April 2022, 12pm-2.30pm. Priced at RM178 nett per adult or RM438 nett with free flow of Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin Champagne. You could also stay on for the Easter Afternoon Tea from 3pm onwards, priced at RM128 nett per person.

The hotel is offering Easter treats to take home and for delivery from now till April 17. The Egg-cellent Easter Treats collection includes the indispensable hot cross buns, chocolate eggs and more. Prices may vary.

Call 03-2032 2388 to enquire.

Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur

In partnership with local chocolate farms, Four Seasons rolls out a dessert island for those who live on the sweeter side. Decadent and sustainably sourced, these chocolates are shaped to delight the senses.

Furthermore, patrons can look forward to symbolic Easter staples such as quiche, hot cross buns, potato casserole, glazed carrots and more.

Offered only on 17 April 2022, 12.30pm-3.30pm.

Call 03-2382 8888 to enquire.

W Kuala Lumpur

The Good Friday-Easter weekend is filled with joyous celebrations at W Kuala Lumpur. The customary Sunday roast will be amped up thanks to a profusion of fine bubblies available to offer for the discerning lunch crowd. Don’t merely settle on roast meats, fresh seafood and classic Easter desserts, top up on sparkling wine too.

Offered only on 17 April 2022, 12.30pm-3.30pm. Priced at RM238 nett per person or RM388 nett, inclusive of alcohol drinks and sparkling wine.

Click here to reserve.

Ben’s Bake Shop

This Easter, Ben’s is putting its own spin into hot cross buns. A cross, pardon the pun, between a croissant and a muffin, the Hot Cross Cruffins are baked into the shape of a muffin but possesses the delicious, flaky, layered, buttered texture of a croissant, and in addition, lightly spiced with cinnamon. Get your butter ready.

Offered till 20 April 2022. Available for takeaway and delivery.

Click here to order.

The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur

Shovel at the ready. The specially curated Easter Egg Hunting Box is the perfect activity to keep cherubs occupied where they are entrusted with the responsibility to unearth their own deliciously crafted Easter eggs in The St. Regis mini garden.

Priced at RM158 nett per box. Order now and pick up yours on April 17.

WhatsApp 012-2801 303 to enquire.

All images by respective brands; featured and hero image by Priscilla Du Preez/ Unsplash

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur