Where To Order A Sumptuous Buka Puasa Feast For Takeaway Or Delivery

During the holy month of Ramadan, sometimes all you need is a quiet evening with your loved ones. The precious moments of gathering with your family and indulging in your favourite meals are irreplaceable.

Yet, whipping up a delicious buka puasa meal can be daunting, especially when various elements are involved. It’s time to give the cook in your house a break by ordering in a mouth-watering spread. Thankfully, these hotels and restaurants in KL are bringing the hotel gourmet experience to your residence with a few simple clicks.

If it’s your first time hosting, don’t fret. From The Chow Kit Hotel to Four Points by Sheraton, get ready to recreate the hotel dining experience right at home with these buka puasa feasts, which are available for delivery or takeaway.

Hero & Featured image credit: Four Points by Sheraton

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur

These hotels and restaurants are offering buka puasa delivery or takeaway options in KL and PJ: