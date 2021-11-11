WIP On The Park Is A Garden Full Of Delights In The City Centre

WIP On The Park, at Marc Residence KL, is the new oasis within the city centre that serves city-goers and dwellers, delicious food and drinks.

Previously a work in progress, the SOULed OUT Group has successfully whipped into place Tujo’s relocation to Marc Residence into an introduction of a new entertainment spot for metropolitans. Staying true to form, WIP On The Park will mirror its existing legendary hot spot in Bangsar Shopping Centre in bringing a chic urban tropic garden to downtown living.

WIP On The Park combines a contemporary interior palette with cascading windows and verdant plant walls on a sprawling 10,000 square feet atrium, a massive visually appealing LED screen and a patio that is equally charming for those who still prefer open-air drinking and dining.

Michele Kwok, the executive director of SOULed OUT Group shared that “Our team have created a food and beverage menu that will see everyone eat and drink their way through the rich diversity of Malaysia’s local and international offerings, all while surrounded by luxe décor and gorgeous nooks.”

When it comes to the food offerings, WIP On The Park’s extensive menu sees close to 100 food items – with something sure to please even the most fussiest of eaters. Crowd pleasers such as the coastal aglio olio, Kerala style fish in banana leaf and chicken makanwala are among the choices availble, while some menu items had undergone a refresh, (e.g the black Angus fried kway teow.) Plus, there are a number of exciting new flavours to try out, like the short rib nasi lemak, Kashmiri lamb rack, Wagyu truffle pesto burger and more.

Also, celebrity chef Sapna Anand will be holding a guest chef spot to tantalise tastebuds of discerning food lovers. Exclusive to WIP On The Park, those who enjoy flavourful dishes made from the best, freshest and finest Indian spices can look forward to an exquisite voyage of thematic dining sessions with the famed food maestro during the exclusive Chef’s Table nights.

Here’s a closer look at the food options:

Then in terms of drinks, diners would get to enjoy a variety of specialised wines from around the world to local beers and an expansive spirits menu that encompasses an impressive variety of whiskies, gin, rum, vodka, brandy, and tequila – on top of non-alcoholic drink options, of course.

With a stronghold on urban renewal, WIP Bangsar Shopping Centre and WIP On The Park will continue to embrace the new and bring exciting experiences to its patrons.

To find out more, visit WIP’s official website.