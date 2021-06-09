That’s right some of your favourite hotels are now on GrabFood!

While MCO 3.0 has limited us from moving around, that doesn’t mean that you have to eat boring food during the lockdown.

Thanks to a recent partnership with Marriott Bonvoy and Grab, most of its portfolio of hotels are now offering their menu on GrabFood.

All throughout Malaysia, Marriott Bonvoy have 14 participating restaurants from various hotels on GrabFood’s platform. Within the Klang Valley, these include The Brasserie of The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur​; The Living Room at The Westin Kuala Lumpur​; W Kuala Lumpur​’s Flock and Yen restaurants; TRACE in Element Kuala Lumpur​​; Nook, Aloft Kuala Lumpur Sentral; Quan’s Kitchen and Jann at Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur, Chinatown​; Feast, Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel​.

Then for those living in Langkawi, they have the option of ordering from L’Orangerie, The St. Regis Langkawi; Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa; Nook, Aloft Langkawi Pantai Tengah. While those in Johor have a couple of options to chose from, namely Café BLD and Wan Li within Renaissance Johor Bahru Hotel​.

From international fare such as lobster tagliatelle and black Angus beef tenderloin, to flavours of the East with curated bento sets, to a myriad of local delights – Penang char koay teow, wok-fried mee mamak, nasi lemak, and many more beloved classics, these restaurants offer a multitude of options for everyone to choose from.

Here’s a closer look at some of what you can order:

From The Living Room, The Westin Kuala Lumpur From Feast, Sheraton Petaling Jaya Hotel From Quan's Kitchen, Four Points by Sheraton Kuala Lumpur Chinatown From The Brasserie, The St. Regis Kuala Lumpur 1 2 3 4

There is more to love now that restaurants under the Marriott Bonvoy hotels in Malaysia are on GrabFood. And, this is just the beginning, as both companies will also launch more initiatives in the coming months as part of this multi-phased collaboration.

Through this strategic partnership, Marriott International and Grab seek to digitally enhance the premium hospitality experience by making this more accessible, relevant, and rewarding for their customers.

