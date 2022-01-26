Usher In The Year Of The Tiger With These Hotel Buffets In KL And PJ

It’s time to bring your A-game, and by that, we mean your appetite. If you’re looking for a different approach to celebrating Chinese New Year 2022, why not make a reservation at these hotel restaurants for a delicious buffet feast?
Who doesn’t love a good hotel buffet? It’s cost-effective, and you get to explore different cuisines all at once. Plus, no one will be judging you if you’re coming back for a second serving. From Malaysian to Japanese and Italian, you name it, every mouth-watering cuisine is available to feed your appetite. Thankfully, these hotel buffets in KL are ready to welcome you to host your reunion dinners. Get ready to book your immediate family members a table at one of these hotel restaurants for a prosperous celebration.
Here is a list of hotel buffets to explore this Chinese New Year 2022:
Hero & Featured image credit: Aloft KL Sentral.
Prepared by Aloft’s talented chefs, Nook serves a prosperous buffet to feast with your loved ones. Available on Fridays and Saturdays from 14 January to 12 February 2022, The Auspicious Buffet Dinner is priced at RM138 per person and is open from 6 PM – 10 PM. If you’re planning a reunion dinner at Nook, the Prosperity Eve Buffet Dinner (RM168 per person) is available from 6 PM – 10 PM on 31 January 2022. Highlights include Roasted Sesame Chicken, Wok-fried Chilli Crab, Baked Oriental Seabass with ginger and scallion sauce, Crispy Butter Prawns, Popcorn Cereal and Curry Leaf Chicken, Shanghai-style Chicken Roulade and more.
For reservations, call 03-2723-1154 or email: kulal.b&[email protected]
From 15 January to 15 February 2022, drop by for an auspicious buffet at the Contango, Majestic hotel. The Contango buffet offers a plethora of cuisines from Chinese to Italian to cater to your palate. The buffet is open for bookings from 15 January onwards. Yee Sang will also be served at each table during the Chinese New Year period.
Lunch buffet – RM118++ per person (12 PM – 2.30 PM)
Dinner buffet – RM148++ per person (6 PM – 8PM, 8.15PM – 10 PM)
Get ready for an Oriental-themed buffet dinner at Paya Serai. Festive favourites like a Fatt Choy Lou Sang Action Station, Half-Shelled Oysters, Poached Tiger Prawns, Claypot Lobster Yee Mee, Mongolian Roasted Chicken, Roasted Duck with Plum Sauce, Roasted Char Siew Lamb Leg, Traditional Nian Gao and more will be served from 31 January – 2 February 2022. Check out the dates below and make your reservations at 03-7955-9122 or WhatsApp 016-216-0414.
CNY Eve Reunion Buffet Dinner
31 January 2022 | 7 PM – 10.30 PM
RM159 nett per adult & RM79 nett per child
CNY High Tea Buffet
1 & 2 February 2022 | 12.30 PM – 4 PM
RM149 nett per adult & RM69 nett per child
CNY Celebratory Buffet Dinner
1 & 2 February 2022 | 7 PM – 10.30 PM
RM149 nett per adult & RM74 nett per child
Experience the delicious flavours of the Malaysian and Chinese delicacies at The Courtyard. The Malaysian Chinese New Year inspired lunch buffet is available for bookings until 12 February. From 12 PM – 2.30 PM, go ahead and treat your loved ones to a scrumptious lunch in the heart of KL.
RM102+ per adult / RM59+ per child or senior citizen.
Contact +603-2117-2821 for more information.