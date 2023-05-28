Rooftop bars have been a stalwart feature of global cosmopolises since the literal dawn of high society living amid the glittering sheen of skyscraper spires. And that comes as no surprise, given how these Dionysian destinations are quite literally, a cut above their ground-level brethren in one singular aspect: unobstructed, panoramic views from dizzying, stratospheric heights.

By that measure, Malaysia’s capital of Kuala Lumpur and the surrounding greater Klang Valley area offers a truly majestic backdrop that is privy only to establishments fortunate enough to operate amid the clouds. But with a new architectural marvel being announced every other month, one can expect rooftop bars in KL to be an increasingly common sight.

Whether if you’re looking to forge new memories with that special someone, or need an excuse to play the role of an intrepid tourist in your own city, here is a list of our ten favourite rooftop bars in KL and the Klang Valley area that strike the ideal balance between chic-cred, choice cocktails, and covetable cityscapes.

Top 10 rooftop bars in KL and the Klang Valley

Feature and hero image credits: @eqkualalumpur/Instagram, @vertigokualalumpur/Instagram