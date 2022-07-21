Tea is an intrinsic part of many cultures around the world and is valued for its medicinal values in the East. The history of tea goes back to around 2737 BC when Emperor Shen Nung of China stirred a few leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant in a pot of boiling water and had the first-ever cup of tea.

In our modern world, it is perceived as a quintessential and curative drink faring well in countries such as China, Japan, India, Sri Lanka, Korea, Taiwan and Turkey. Moreover, tea boutiques and luxury brands with some of the most expensive teas are curated specifically for tea connoisseurs.

For those who love tea, check out our list of the most expensive teas in the world to elevate your brew collection.

(Main image: 五玄土 Oriento/Unsplash; Featured image: Pixabay/Pexels)

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Thailand

Here are 10 of the most expensive teas in the world