W Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Amateur mixologists can now shake up their mixology skills at home with the Hive Five cocktail, as the Tanqueray Gin Mixology kit also features materials needed for you to be your very own bartender — a Tanqueray Copa Glass, jigger and bar spoon, among other ingredients. Let the fun times roll with this innovative cocktail recipe, much like Tanqueray itself. Enjoy the Hive Five cocktail with the Tanqueray Gin Mixology Kit, available exclusively at W Kuala Lumpur, priced at RM388+.

Dissolved Solids

Dissolved Solids was one of the first bars to begin cocktail deliveries when the MCO began. Your cocktails will come in a bottle – all you have to do is pour into a chilled glass or add some fancy ice. Plus, we have a special collaboration going on for our A-List 2021 campaign, together with Chivas Malaysia. Order The A-Lister DIY kit, portioned for 3, which comprises a Chivas 12 Years Blended Scotch Whisky D.I.Y Cocktail Kit accompanied by an issue of Augustman Malaysia magazine!

Wholly Spirits

Your favourite artisanal spirits shop may have closed its brick-and-mortar shop in Desa Sri Hartamas, but lucky for all of us, they have decided to start doing deliveries. That’s right – you can get your funky gins, sipping tequilas, and more delivered right to your doorstep. You’re probably going to emerge from this restricted movement order a fantastic bartender.

JungleBird KL

Our favourite rum house has collaborated with KL Cocktail Co. for freshly made cocktails, bottled and delivered to you. Proper garnishes for your cocktails also come with the package, so your experience at home won’t be compromised. There’s a whole selection of cocktails available for delivery, and all you have to do is pour into an ice-filled glass.

Drinkies

Love a cold one? Then you’ll have to get on Drinkies, which has plenty of beer selection from the likes of Heineken and Guinness to ciders like Apple Fox. The more you buy here, the better – which is especially handy if you have a large family at home.

Coley

Coley KL continues to tide us down with their offerings of low-proof cocktails. With low ABV cocktails on the rise, this batch of light cocktails fit perfectly with our all-day happy hour — for those of us who are still working from home, that is.

Boozeat

If spirits are your poison, then you’ll need to stock up at Boozeat. We’re talking about the likes of Roku Gin, Hendrick’s Gin, Nikka whisky, absinthe, and more available in this pandora’s box of a liquor store.

Kanpai Malaysia

While most alcohol merchants out there provide you with a variety of wines and spirits, it’s rare to find one that also sells sake. Kanpai Malaysia thankfully does, with a good mix of junmai daiginjo, junmai, fruit sake, and also shochu. Other than sake, the online merchant also has a selection of wines, spirits, and beer. And yes, the shop sells Corona beer too, if you want to feel the irony of your current situation.

WineTalk

If you love wining and dining at home, you’re probably already familiar with WineTalk, one of the earlier online wine merchants out there. Here you’ll be able to find great deals for wines, spirits, and also beer. Pick from a range of budget-friendly to some seriously fancy wine – whichever your mood feels for. Best of all, if you’re living within the Klang Valley, you can get your order delivered within 24 hours. That’s an even shorter turnaround than some online grocery stores here.

Locker & Loft

Those who have been to Tiffin Food Court in 2018 will recognise these bad boys – bottled cocktails from Locker & Loft. The bar is bringing it back during the MCO period so you can enjoy them straight into your ice-filled glass. There are five bottled cocktails on the menu, which you can order alongside bottled wines, beers, and spirits.

