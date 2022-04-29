Asia’s 50 Best Bars: Bar Trigona Is Malaysia’s Best Bar Again

Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur has been named the Best Bar in Malaysia by Asia’s 50 Best Bars for the third consecutive year, excelling once again in the seventh edition of the annual event.

It also received the newest accolade to the programme – winning the Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award. Head bartender Shadrach ‘Shawn’ Shan took over the reins from Ashish Sharma in 2021. His menu focuses on Malaysia herbs that are commonly used in kitchens around the country, namely pandan, lemongrass, pegaga and bunga kantan.

Bar Trigona serves up these masterfully crafted cocktails featuring local and sustainable ingredients in a sleek and stylish space in the sophisticated hotel in the heart of the city centre. The bar placed at No.29 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 list.



Junglebird, another popular rum bar in Kuala Lumpur, also earned a spot on the list, placing at N0. 35. Last year, it ranked at No. 37.

About Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 was held in Bangkok on 28 April. Bar and cocktail enthusiasts were invited to attend the event, which was aired live from the city.

Coa in Hong Kong has been named the Best Bar in Asia 2022, along with the title of the Best Bar in Hong Kong. It is followed by Singapore’s Best Bar, the No.2 entrant Jigger & Pony. Hong Kong once again finished on the podium at No.3 with Argo. The bar also won the Highest New Entry award.

Mark Sansom, Content Director Asia’s 50 Best Bars, welcomed guests to the event, which was held at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok in the presence of a cheering crowd of bar and drinks enthusiasts.

At the ceremony, 50 Best revealed that it raised USD 1.29 million through a global auction offering unique drinks and food, and a cookbook featuring the world’s most talented bartenders and chefs. A pledge, Our Hope for Hospitality, aimed at supporting the industry which has been badly hit due to the coronavirus pandemic was taken at the event. Bartenders wearing red scarves gathered for the traditional photo session in front of the stage.

Who won the special awards?

A series of special awards were handed out to numerous bars from across Asia, including Bar Trigona’s Best Cocktail Menu accolade. The One to Watch award was given to Hong Kong’s Honky Tonks Tavern while Bar Mood in Taipei, Taiwan, won the Sustainable Bar award.

The Best Bar in Sri Lanka award went to Smoke & Bitters from Hiriketiya. It is the first time ever that a Sri Lankan venue entered the list. Meanwhile, the Best Bar in Indonesia was a new entrant: The Cocktail Club in Jakarta. From Mainland China, Shanghai’s Sober Company was declared the best bar.

Bangkok’s BKK Social Club won the Best Bar in Thailand and Art of Hospitality awards. For rising to the 37th position from No.45 last year, Singapore’s MO Bar was named the Highest Climber.

Charles H in Seoul won the award for the Best Bar in Korea for the fourth year in a row, while Bar Benfiddich from Tokyo, Japan, won both Legend of the List for performing consistently in the list since inception and the Best Bar in Japan awards.

Indulge Experimental Bistro from Taipei was named the Best Bar in Taiwan. Tesouro in Goa, India, won the Best New Opening and Best Bar in India honours.

The Industry Icon award was given to Singapore’s Colin Chia, co-owner of Nutmeg & Clove (which placed at #36). The prestigious Bartenders’ Bartender award, which is voted by industry peers, went to Keith Motsi the Head Bartender of Charles H in Seoul, South Korea.

Motsi is widely hailed as one of the best bartenders in the world. “I am extremely honoured and humbled to be selected by my fellow peers,” he said upon receiving the award.

Motsi started his career in Leeds, England, in 2007 and subsequently rose up the ladder of success. “For me, I instantly knew I wanted to make sure everyone is happy,” he said, reflecting on his journey. “Chase your dreams…and most of all be hospitable.”

The event was organised by 50 Best brand owner William Reed, which was also responsible for the voting system and respective lists.

The announcement of Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 follows the announcement of Asia’s best bars ranked 51-100 a week ago. Nine bars each from Singapore and Japan were on the list followed by five from Hong Kong. Four bars each from Bangkok, Seoul and Taipei were on the list. Nepal made its debut in Asia’s 50 Best Bars with Kathmandu’s Blackbird at No.96.

The ceremony was aired live via The World’s 50 Best Bars Facebook and the 50 Best Bars TV YouTube channel.

Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2022 1-50

No.50 —

Speak Low

Location: Shanghai, China



No.49 —

28 Hongkong Street

Location: Singapore



No.48 —

Zest

Location: Seoul, South Korea



No.47 —

Bee’s Knees

Location: Kyoto, Japan



No.46 —

The Bamboo Bar

Location: Bangkok, Thailand



No.45 —

Union Trading Company

Location: Shanghai, China



No.44 —

Copitas

Location: Bengaluru, India



No.43 —

Asia Today

Location: Bangkok, Thailand



No.42 —

Smoke & Bitters

Location: Hiriketiya, Sri Lanka



No.41 —

Memento Mori

Location: Tokyo, Japan



No.40 —

Alice

Location: Seoul, South Korea



No.39 —

Le Chamber

Location: Seoul, South Korea



No.38 —

The Aubrey

Location: Hong Kong



No.37 —

Analogue

Location: Singapore



No.36 —

Nutmeg & Clove

Location: Singapore



No.35 —

Junglebird

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



No.34 —

The Wise King

Location: Hong Kong



No.33 —

The Pontiac

Location: Hong Kong



No.32 —

The Cocktail Club

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia



No.31 —

Sago House

Location: Singapore



No.30 —

Home

Location: New Delhi, India



No.29 —

Bar Trigona

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia



No.28 —

Bar Cham

Location: Seoul, South Korea



No.27 —

Tippling Club

Location: Singapore



No.26 —

Hoots’

Location: New Delhi, India



No.25 —

Bar Trench

Location: Tokyo, Japan



No.24 —

Aha Saloon

Location: Taipei, Taiwan



No.23 —

Atlas

Location: Singapore



No.22 —

Penicillin

Location: Hong Kong



No.21 —

The SG Club

Location: Tokyo, Japan



No.20 —

Lamp Bar

Location: Nara, Japan



No.19 —

Vesper

Location: Bangkok, Thailand



No.18 —

Hope & Sesame

Location: Guangzhou, China



No.17 —

Tropic City

Location: Bangkok, Thailand



No.16 —

Quinary

Location: Hong Kong



No.15 —

No Sleep Club

Location: Singapore



No.14 —

Sidecar

Location: New Delhi, India



No.13 —

Darkside

Location: Hong Kong



No.12 —

Republic

Location: Singapore



No.11 —

Sober Company

Location: Shanghai



No.10 —

BKK Social Club

Location: Bangkok, Thailand



No.9 —

Manhattan

Location: Singapore



No.8 —

MO Bar

Location: Singapore



No.7 —

Charles H

Location: Seoul, South Korea



No.6 —

Indulge Experimental Bistro

Location: Taipei, Taiwan



No.5 —

Bar Benfiddich

Location: Tokyo, Japan



No.4 —

Tesouro

Location: Goa, India



No.3 —

Argo

Location: Hong Kong



No.2 —

Jigger & Pony

Location: Singapore



No.1 —

Coa

Location: Hong Kong

(Main and Featured images: COA/@coahongkong/Facebook)