Malaysia, especially in Kuala Lumpur, is witnessing a burgeoning bar scene — and that’s very exciting. Innovative ideas and the right expertise when it comes to the usage of ingredients are key to the concoction of a brilliant cocktail. Over at Bar Trigona —named the Best Bar in Malaysia for three consecutive years — this has been its winning formula to churning out well-favoured tipples.

Its latest cocktail menu is a glowing example. Launched earlier this month, the refreshed repertoire draws inspiration from Malaysian terroir, farmers and their produce, and features drinks infused with a diversity of locally-sourced ingredients such as figs, cocoa and kedondong.

Fresh from its recent historic accolade — Bar Trigona at the Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur was awarded Asia’s 50 Best Bar’s Siete Misterios Best Cocktail Menu Award, on top of being ranked 29th in the coveted list, Assistant Bar Manager Julian Brigget and his brigade are all hyped up about concocting creative new creations and exciting their guests with only the best.

With the latest offerings, guests are invited to learn about the tales behind the cocktails and to deepen their relationship with locally-sourced ingredients. Five local farms partner very closely with Bar Trigona; each contributing ingredients to two cocktails. Which means there are 10 new creations to bless your palate with.

Trigona honey from Dino Kelulut Organic Farm in Negeri Sembilan is supplied in small batches, starring in Grape Da Vine (with cognac, trigona honey, pineapple, bitters, and grappa) and Rum-Ki Tiki, a drink made with aged rum, milk, lime, whiskey, and trigona honey. Of course, Chocolate Concierge features heavily too, providing Bar Trigona with diligently cultivated Malaysian cocoa. Savour locally-produced cocoa through cocktails such as Theopoto with gin and cacao bitters liqueur; or Cacacao & Honey — created with bourbon, lacto cacao scented honey, lemon juice, and amaro.

Shah Alam-based Mutiara Figs and Boom Grow provide sustainable farmed figs and chemical-free herbs, respectively. The former is the main attraction in Midnight Muse and Fig In The Wood. Think cocktails with fig jam and trigona honey. In addition, the pesticide-free herbs are key ingredients in Amethyst (with dark rum, coconut wine, and calamansi chocolate mint) and Rofanmia Virago, a gin-based cocktail with papaya juice, ginger liqueur, and lemon balm syrup.

While you might already have a favourite in mind, Bar Trigona’s own farm also plays an important role in the new menu. Started on empty land in Pahang with a project called Tree-Volution, the bar is now using fruits, herbs, and spices that can be found in the Trigona Farm. They include kedondong or ambarella and lime — which can be seen in Terroir (with asap boi infused tequila, mezcal, kedondong, and cointreau) and Red Bird (made with butter fat wash dark rum, overproof rum, homemade oolong wine, kedondong rum, and trigona honey).

If you’ve never experienced the Trigona honey at its purest form, the team at Bar Trigona has prepared honey cocktail flights. This allows you to explore the flavour profiles of three varieties of raw honey. And in case you didn’t know, trigona honey is actually not sweet. It is a beautifully tart liquid with a bright zesty tang, giving signature drinks like the Trigona Old Fashioned a complex undertones like no other.

Another exciting addition to the menu are Clay Pot Aged Cocktails, featuring creations by Four Seasons bartenders around the world. They include Ashish Sharma’s SeelBach, Sophia Kang’s El Jarden, Valentino Longo’s The Essenza, and Ruby Diamond by Lorenzo Antinori. Now, you can savour your favourite Four Seasons cocktails right here in Kuala Lumpur.

It’s always amazing to see Malaysian brands supporting local producers and farmers. In the case of Bar Trigona, the partnership has resulted in a new cocktail menu that’s both exciting and transportive. Don’t mind us, we’re just sipping on our favourite cocktails right now.

Bar Trigona is located in Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur and is open daily (except Monday) from 5pm to 12am. For more information, visit this website.

(All images: Four Seasons Kuala Lumpur)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur