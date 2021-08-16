Bar-United: The Virtual Platform Supporting Local Bars

Bar-United is an interactive virtual playground that integrates a variety of functions such as social networking, online shopping and deliveries, point rewards and redemptions, virtual bar hopping, as well as live streaming events, to name a few. We all know we could use a distraction with everything going on right now; and since we can’t head to the bar, Bar-United brings the bar(s) to you!

First there’s the platform’s Bar-Tails which enables users to order drinks and even bar snacks from their favourite bars to be delivered to them immediately, or to be redeemed at the collaborating outlets within Klang Valley. Plus, every purchase and activity would earn you some Bar-United Points, which can then be redeemed and converted into vouchers.

While supporting your favourite local bar, Bar-United patrons can also participate in many fun virtual activities, such as Whisky Pong. Here you challenge friends to rank top of the leaderboard, which can see you winning cool prizes including a bottle of Chivas XV. Then there’s the Hangout Arena where you can join virtual tables of up to four people, to video chat and play games among friends, or random strangers – just like in a bar.

And perhaps most excitingly, there’s Bar-Live, which brings you a variety of entertainment and events right to your screen, via its live streaming feature that enables users to interact with, enjoy and support their favourite talents from the comforts of their home. Which is also a way in which the platform aids the local entertainment industry by creating a blend of experiences for its users and offering a virtual space for local artistes to do what they do best.

Most recently, Bar-United introduced it’s Bar Hop, which features different themes and offerings from participating bars. Being unable to physically bar hop, the concept allows Bar-United users to enjoy offerings from more than one bar in a single purchase and delivery order.

And this is done thematically as well – with the first being Lokal Hop (which celebrates local flavours.) Each theme lasts for three weeks; so stay tuned for the upcoming themes: In The Neighbourhood, Ultimate Cocktails and Chasing Spirits.

Plus, customers will be entitled to win lucky draw prizes and limited-edition merchandise if they complete a minimum of four promotion purchases within each particular theme. And it’s easy to keep track of using the Bar Hop Passport provided – that lists the different promotions and offerings available under each theme from the participating bars.

But of course, if cocktails aren’t your thing, then you can always head over to the Bar-United Marketplace and purchase full bottles of alcohol to be delivered to your doorstep and enjoyed neat as well.

Let the merriment begin and visit Bar-United, which is intended for non-Muslims above the age of 21.