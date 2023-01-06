A convenient spot for our weekend trips, Johor Bahru (a.k.a JB) is fast becoming a trendy destination in itself. With hip cafes and boutiques mushrooming along Jalan Dhoby and attractions like Legoland Malaysia — and not to mention, its close proximity to the popular coastal town of Desaru (just an hour away, FYI) — the city is seeing more traffic than ever before. If you’re planning a getaway there and are wondering where to go to stay hydrated, here are the best bars in JB to stop by for a stiff drink or two.

Like other capital cities including Georgetown and Ipoh, JB is quickly taking on the cocktail bar scene, producing some of the best mixologists the country has to offer.

As always, there are your usual two: hidden bars and Chinese-themed bars. But before all these creative cocktail bars, the older beer pubs reigned supreme. We’ve included in an iconic one that most JB denizens will recognise, especially since its bright blue exterior is extremely eye-catching. You’ll want to head there if you’re craving good pub style food to have with your lager. The list also includes a rooftop one for great views of Johor Bahru and beyond. There is, after all, nothing quite like enjoying a drink from high up whilst looking out to a sea of lights and the wind in your hair.