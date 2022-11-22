Best Rooftop Bars In KL With Fantastic Drinks And Even Better Views

Some would view rooftop bars as a gimmick; a tourist trap that entices you with sights of the city skyline but not necessarily ground-breaking drinks. Indeed, rooftop bars — those in KL included — do have the added advantage of grandeur and an excellent vantage point, while regular bars in less fancy locations have to strive to stand out with a great selection of cocktails, good atmosphere, a interesting theme, and a trendy clientele. For the latter, places like Coley, Nadodi, and Pacific Standard easily come to mind, offering a refreshing change to what a bar can and should be.

As far as rooftop restaurants and bars go, their atmosphere is already provided from the get-go. If you’re from Malaysia, particularly Kuala Lumpur, you would know that finding a great view of the city from a bird’s eye view hasn’t always been this easy. In fact, bars in KL that are situated on the roof are a fairly recent phenomenon, letting you watch KL Tower and KLCC light up at night in their full, glittering glory.

Still, there’s no denying their appeal especially when it comes to a romantic date or a casual night out with friends and family. Not only does it provide the ambience, it also has a stunning view to boot. While the draw of a rooftop bar will always be ubiquitous, its charm will always have a special place in one’s heart.

If you’re looking for a spot that fits your criteria for a good night out, scroll down below to check out the best rooftop bars in KL. Armed with great drinks, incredible views and awesome buzzy vibes, these spots guarantee an evening to remember.

This story first appeared on PrestigeOnline Malaysia

Here’s a guide to the best rooftop bars in KL for excellent drinks and incredible views: