French-Japanese Café Kitsuné Is Opening In Singapore On December 1

Fashionistas and cafe-hoppers, take note: Cafe Kitsune is set to open just across the causeway on December 1 2022 at Capitol Singapore.

This marks the French-Japanese cafe’s first foray into Singapore. The popular establishment already has 21 other locales in other major cities such as Seoul, Tokyo, Paris, London, and New York.

Café Kitsuné & Maison Kitsuné in Bangkok⁠’s The EmQuartier

While most flock to the locale for its stylish, Intagrammable interiors and locale-specific merchandise, Cafe Kitsune has also held its own with its coffee. Its signature single origin coffee beans are sourced from Brazil and Guatemala, giving each cuppa Joe one with a distinct full-bodied flavour that has earned the approval of coffee enthusiasts around the world.

This isn’t the only Southeast Asian outlet by the famed Parisian brand. Other cafes in the region include the one in Bangkok in 2020, followed by Indonesia and the Philippines.

Cafe Kitsune at Capitol Singapore is set to serve the brand’s signature specialty drinks, as well as sweet and savoury classic pastries with a Japanese twist, such as Café Kitsuné’s iconic Fox-shaped shortbread. You can also expect merchandise that range from its famous canvas tote bags and printed cups, to T-shirts and hoodies.

Cafe Kitsune Singapore is located 13 Stamford Rd, #01-11, Singapore 178905.

(All images: @cafekitsune via Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore