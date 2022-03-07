Check Out The International Women’s Day Cocktail Week 2022

International Women’s Day Cocktail Week 2022 aims to celebrate badass women with a slew of creative cocktails and events.
The theme of International Women’s Day Cocktail Week is to celebrate women who have contributed to the development of Malaysia. An initiative to celebrate and recognise the women who raise us, inspire us, who broke barriers and smashed through glass ceilings.
Therefore, till the 21 March 2022, participating outlets in Malaysia will be running their IWDCW cocktails created in honour of these women – by choosing any woman, (preferably a Malaysian [past or present]), who they think have contributed to the development of the nation, and craft a cocktail in their honour.
Any bars, cafés and restaurants are entitled to participate, but partner outlets are those specifically selected and sponsored by brands. Check out this list for the list of International Women’s Day Cocktail Week partner outlets.
Apart from creative cocktails, being served up, there are also a number of exciting events to take part in, such as:
Maiden Voyage by Caorunn Gin 琴琴有约
Date: 7 March 2022 (Monday)
Time: 8pm ‘til late
Venue: Three x Co – Level 3, Bangsar Shopping Centre, 59100 Kuala Lumpur
This event sees Kim Choong, the founder and editor of Thirstmag.com, behind the bar (finally!) and mixing drinks for guests to raise money for charity.
Garden to Cocktails by Von Halers and Whitley Neill
Date: 16 March 2022 (Wednesday)
Time: 5pm onwards
Venue: Pahit – 3, Jalan Sin Chew Kee, Bukit Bintang, 50150 Kuala Lumpur
Learn how to grow a hydroponic herb garden at home, and how to use them in your cocktails. Enjoy IWDCW cocktail promotion by Pahit from 8 March 2022 until the end of the month.
Trade Day Forum
Date: 21 March 2022 (Monday)
Time: 12pm – 4pm
Venue: Hybrid – Level 3A, Menara Noble Land. 2, Jalan Changkat, Lorong Ceylon, 50200 Kuala Lumpur
Find out from the people at the top of the industry chain, who have a say in policy making, to get a clearer picture of where the industry is. How do we move forward? What is in the plan to help rebuild the industry? What resources do we have? How do we work together? Submit any questions you have that we can ask the speakers on the day. The forum will be streamed live on Facebook and be made available to all.
The funds raised during International Women’s Day Cocktail Week 2022 will go towards Happy Cure – a setup which aims to maintain the happiness of children facing cancer. The money will go towards care packages for the caretakers – women who are often overlooked and overworked – containing pampering kits, meal and shopping vouchers, and art and craft kits. The children they look after will participate in distributing the care packages to show their appreciation towards their caretakers and to involve them in the process; an idea was formed through surveys and discussions with the caretakers and nurses.
Thus you can do your part in giving back to the community, while having fun (and drinks)!
