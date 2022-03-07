Check Out The International Women’s Day Cocktail Week 2022

International Women’s Day Cocktail Week 2022 aims to celebrate badass women with a slew of creative cocktails and events.

The theme of International Women’s Day Cocktail Week is to celebrate women who have contributed to the development of Malaysia. An initiative to celebrate and recognise the women who raise us, inspire us, who broke barriers and smashed through glass ceilings.

Therefore, till the 21 March 2022, participating outlets in Malaysia will be running their IWDCW cocktails created in honour of these women – by choosing any woman, (preferably a Malaysian [past or present]), who they think have contributed to the development of the nation, and craft a cocktail in their honour.