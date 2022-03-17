Chivas Introduces Its Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition

The blend is complemented by a new and vibrant look with artwork by renowned American street artist, Greg Gossel. Chivas has once again pushed the boundaries of traditional Scotch whisky with a fresh approach to pack design – blending images from its history with contemporary designs celebrating each the finishing cask’s vibrant heritage.

In conjunction with the launch, Chivas is partnering with outlets across Malaysia to bring the bold flavours of the Oloroso sherry cask to life through a series of fun and lively events and activations, as well as promotions for everyone to best enjoy the new expression. The Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask will be available exclusively at 13 participating outlets within Klang Valley, Penang, Johor and Ipoh.