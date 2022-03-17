Chivas Introduces Its Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition

The Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask is the first release of a collection inspired by pioneering whisky blenders and founding brothers James and John Chivas.
The new Chivas Extra 13 Blended Scotch Whisky has been selectively matured, meaning a portion of the blend has been aged in Oloroso Sherry Casks for 13 years. With this process, the sweet and rich notes of our classic Chivas whisky are amplified, delivering a richer finish with hints of sweet ripe pears in syrup, vanilla caramel, cinnamon sweets and almonds. The process of achieving these bold flavours is one that relies on craftsmanship, expertise, and the fine art of blending whisky.
The blend is complemented by a new and vibrant look with artwork by renowned American street artist, Greg Gossel. Chivas has once again pushed the boundaries of traditional Scotch whisky with a fresh approach to pack design – blending images from its history with contemporary designs celebrating each the finishing cask’s vibrant heritage.
In conjunction with the launch, Chivas is partnering with outlets across Malaysia to bring the bold flavours of the Oloroso sherry cask to life through a series of fun and lively events and activations, as well as promotions for everyone to best enjoy the new expression. The Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask will be available exclusively at 13 participating outlets within Klang Valley, Penang, Johor and Ipoh.
The Chivas Extra 13 Oloroso Sherry Cask Edition is the first of a range of five 13-year-old whiskies from the brand, and Malaysians can look forward to seeing the Chivas Extra 13 Tequila Cask and Rye Cask whiskies later this year.
(All images from Chivas Malaysia)