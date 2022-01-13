Chivas XV and Balmain Join Forces for an Exclusive Collaboration

As a firm believer of the saying “two is better than one”, it’s tough not to be excited when two powerhouses come together to collaborate on something truly special. Recently, Chivas and Balmain have teamed up for an exclusive Balmain x Chivas XV collection, a collaboration that takes the form of two limited-edition bottle designs.

Embracing the shared vision of the two established houses, the Balmain x Chivas XV collection is one that is built on the fusion of heritage, boldness, and innovation. Developed by Chivas in partnership with Balmain Creative Director, Olivier Rousteing, the unique partnership celebrates creativity while breaking outdated conventions.

“Those already familiar with the Balmain universe will note that this unique collaboration includes a signature motif of the house—the oversized golden chain. Whenever I’ve included that eye-catching adornment in my collections, it has served as a bold symbol of the defiant spirit of our rebellious and inclusive Balmain Army – a bold and audacious attitude that both Chivas and Balmain celebrate.” Rousteing explains in a press statement.

By combining Balmain’s sensibility towards fashion as well as the iconic flavours of Chivas, the Balmain x Chivas XV collection embodies the spirit of luxury French fashion as well as the essence of blended Scotch whisky. The bottles are dressed in bold designs from Balmain and Chivas, designs that celebrate the legacy of both houses.

The First Drop – of which only six bottles are available in Malaysia – is individually numbered, engulfed in gold, and is accessorised with metallic armour and chains, an homage to Balmain’s signature runway pieces. With over 70 bottles in Malaysia, the Second Drop takes the form of Balmain’s recognisable silhouette, through a symmetrical design of chains and belts directly inspired by the house’s recent collections. Although Chivas is no stranger to the party scene, the latest collaboration with French luxury titan Balmain is representative of the brand’s uncompromising ambition.

The collection will be on display at Balmain, The Starhill until 30 Jan; during which Chivas and Balmain will host a pop-up that will serve a range of exclusive cocktails. The First and Second drops are priced at RM888 and RM499, respectively. Collectors may only purchase the Balmain x Chivas XV collection by entering a raffle held exclusively at Balmain, The Starhill until 30 Jan. To stand a chance to buy the Second Drop, interested parties may register their interest at the boutique in person. Only those eligible to purchase the Second Drop will stand the chance of purchasing the First Drop. Eligibility is determined by a digital draw. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, visit www.chivas.com.