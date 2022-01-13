CNY 2022: Beer Promotions This Year Of The Tiger

There are always plenty of CNY beer promotions, but this Year of the Tiger marks an auspicious year for one specific brand.

That’s right, you must have guessed it hails from our neighbouring Singapore – Tiger beer, which gets to celebrate its zodiac every 12 years. However, there’s still competition from Carlsberg, which is also dishing out a number of prizes to be won by drinkers. Here’s a quick rundown of what can be yours.

Carlsberg CNY 2022 beer promotions

Carlsberg’s intuitive festive campaigns bring together consumers with moments and celebrations that resonate across all walks of life. As expected, Carlsberg is ushering in the annual festival with limited-edition CNY cans that accentuates the essence of ‘smoothness’ and ‘longevity’. True to the brand’s CNY tradition, the creative concept behind the beautifully designed Carlsberg Danish Pilsner and Carlsberg Smooth Draught cans exquisitely combines the modern identity of Carlsberg with traditional Chinese auspicious icons to wish beer consumers a year of smoothness, longevity, and prosperity.

Shoppers who purchase any two cartons of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught plus a carton of any premium brands (Somersby, 1664 Blanc/Rose, Connor’s or Asahi) at participating supermarkets, hypermarkets, 99 Speedmart and eCommerce platforms will be able to redeem a 28cm natural non-stick Neoflam Casserole Hotpot Set worth RM209, which comes with a ‘Da Long Yi’ soup base, plus a can of Connor’s and a deck of special Dato’ Joey Yap Edition playing cards. Over in East Malaysia, purchasing any one carton of Carlsberg Danish Pilsner or Carlsberg Smooth Draught plus a carton of any premium brands, rewards you with a sleek and modern Neoflam glass container set (which is heat-safe, thermal shock resistant plus airtight and leak proof) worth RM118, which comes in a set of two, measuring 470ml and 800ml.

Consumers who enjoy big bottles of the Carlsberg Danish Pilsner, Carlsberg Smooth Draught and Carlsberg Special Brew, can prosper even more with prizes worth over RM3 million up for grabs! All they have to do is check the flip side of their bottle caps at any participating food courts and coffee shops, and they might just win themselves one of the 6,000 Ang Pau’s up for grabs this festive season.

For more info on Carlsberg’s CNY 2022 beer promotion, check out the brand’s website.

Tiger Beer CNY 2022 promotions

Meanwhile, the eponymous brand for this lunar new year’s zodiac is going all out to celebrate and rewards consumers as well. Apart from recently unveiling footballer Son Heung-min as their brand ambassador, and partnering with Pestle & Mortar to release a number of NFTs, there’s plenty that consumers can gain as well.

From now until 15th February 2022, drinkers at participating outlets can collect bottle caps and stand to win attractive prizes such as 100g gold Tiger bars, ang pows worth RM888 and RM188, as well as exclusive Tiger Tiffin Carriers. All they have to do is purchase participating Heineken Malaysia products and check underneath the bottle caps for the different variations of the word Tiger in Chinese characters to find out which prize they have won!

Shoppers at selected hypermarkets and supermarkets can now own one of CNY’s most coveted items– the exclusive Tiger Mahjong Set – at RM99, while stocks last, when they purchase three cartons of participating Heineken Malaysia products, inclusive of either Tiger Crystal or Edelweiss. For Tiger fans who purchase either three cartons of Tiger Beer or a carton of Tiger Beer and Tiger Crystal each can also take home the limited-edition Tiger Tiffin Carrier. Another highlight at these outlets will be the ‘Tiger Claw and Win’ motion sensor game. Available for all shoppers who spend RM288 and above on a single receipt every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday till the 23rd January 2022 with various prizes up for grabs for those who uncage their skills at the game. In addition to that, Heineken Pop Up Cooler Bags are also redeemable for shoppers who purchase one carton of Heineken®, and premium ang pow packets from Guinness are also available for those who spend RM200 and above on Guinness products.

For more information on Tiger Beer’s CNY 2022 promotions, check out the brand’s website.