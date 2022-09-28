Get your caffeine fix while scrolling through Instagram. From recipes to fancy latte art to wallpaper-worthy snapshots, here are seven coffee influencers to follow on Instagram for all things coffee.

If you’re here, chances are you can’t get through your day without a steaming cup of joe. As of today, Instagram has more than 154 million posts tagged as #coffee. One of the highest consumed and most Instagrammed beverages in the world, coffee forms an integral part of our lifestyles. And these coffee influencers on Instagram will inspire you to take your love for the brew to greater heights.

If you are someone who has to begin your morning with coffee and then sneaks in several cups throughout the day, it’s time to elevate your caffeine game with these coffee influencers on Instagram.

7 coffee influencers to follow on Instagram

7am Coffee Club

View this post on Instagram A post shared by melinda ♡ (@7amcoffeeclub)

This is a coffee influencer whose Instagram feed is full of aesthetically pleasing coffee recipes. Who should follow 7am Coffee Club? Someone who cannot kickstart their day without coffee. But also someone who is bored of the same old cup of coffee every morning. On this page, there are over 70 coffee recipes at the time of writing this, all of them unique and different. Even if you are not a coffee person, you will be tempted to try all the recipes here.

Coffee Bae 97

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivian ❤️‍ (@coffeebae97)

If coffee is your bae, head over to Coffee Bae 97’s Instagram page. Another coffee influencer on Instagram for an array of coffee recipes, this feed looks like a coffee rainbow. She has the most colourful recipes with matcha, kombuchas, caramel, peppermint, blue pea syrups, coffee gummy bears, and more. Craving a fancy coffee recipe? You know where to head to.

Jim Seven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Hoffmann (@jimseven)

Whether you are a coffee amateur or fanatic, you simply must follow this coffee influencer on Instagram. James Hoffmann, a coffee book author and former World Barista Champion, has built the perfect educational Insta feed for all things coffee. From coffee gear and brewing methods to coffee history, you will find it all here! With 315K+ followers, this is the holy grail for all coffee enthusiasts.

Milk Teamali

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@milkteamali)

You can find entire breakfast spreads on this influencer’s Instagram page, but what is a breakfast that doesn’t start with coffee? No one seems to understand this better than Amali, whose Insta feed is all things coffee, and also fancy breakfast ideas. From croissants to a strawberry cream sandwich, she has it all, but her coffee recipes need a shoutout. A purple drink with vanilla sweet cream, rose matcha latte with dango, tiramisu latte- this page is a treasure trove!

Where is Scott Rao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Rao (@whereisscottrao)

A coffee writer and consultant with decades of experience in the coffee industry, this is one of the most talked-about coffee influencers on Instagram that you will find. An eclectic mix of tips, tricks, and product reviews, this is the ideal influencer to follow for all coffee geeks. If you want to take your home brewing to the next level, you might want to scroll through Scott Rao’s feed.

The Coffee Nomad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coffee Nomad (@thecoffeenomad)

Coupling wanderlust and love for coffee on one Instagram page, The Coffee Nomad is based in Seoul, Korea, but travels the world to explore cup of joe, one at a time. From sipping coffee in hills of a Bolivian plantation, to enjoying a brew in Bali, or treating herself to a perfect latte at an American cafe, this coffee influencer on Instagram is all about compelling narratives and brilliant photography.

Coffee ‘n Clothes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coffee ‘n Clothes® (@coffeenclothes)

Ever thought you could combine your love for fashion and coffee on one Instagram handle? Well, this one does that — and beautifully. A haven for fashionistas, this is a coffee influencer on Instagram whose feed is brimming with beautiful lattes and designer outfits. From fashionistas drinking their coffees in chic ensembles to snapshots of Gucci lattes and Hermès bags, follow this page for ideas on living your best life.

(Main and featured images: Nathan Dumlao/ Unsplash)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India