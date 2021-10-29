DC Restaurant Unveils The First Ever Louis XIII In Southeast Asia

Set to be the pinnacle of fine dining, the space will reward those seeking out the most exclusive and exquisite gourmet experiences. Located on the second floor of DC Restaurant, The Private Dining Room, The Library and The Locker, homed within the Louis XIII Room exudes the culture that expresses the French art of living.

It is about elegance on all occasions, from the most casual to the most formal. It serves as a place for those who seek to be one step ahead; with a taste for excellence and are able to appreciate the history, heritage and craftsmanship while embracing the avant-garde.