DC Restaurant Unveils The First Ever Louis XIII In Southeast Asia

The Louis XIII Room in DC Restaurant proves the cognac brand and chef Darren Chin’s shared a commitment to excellence, a respect for authenticity rooted in a passion for discovery and a unique understanding of time and provenance – making both the perfect partners in a celebration of understated flavours.
Set to be the pinnacle of fine dining, the space will reward those seeking out the most exclusive and exquisite gourmet experiences. Located on the second floor of DC Restaurant, The Private Dining Room, The Library and The Locker, homed within the Louis XIII Room exudes the culture that expresses the French art of living.
It is about elegance on all occasions, from the most casual to the most formal. It serves as a place for those who seek to be one step ahead; with a taste for excellence and are able to appreciate the history, heritage and craftsmanship while embracing the avant-garde.
At the Louis XIII Room, a unique menu is consciously designed to reveal the layered facets and dimensions of Louis XIII, by pairing the finest ingredients that will respond to each other to reveal the aromatic complexity of the prized cognac. This culminates in an exquisite menu masterfully curated by chef Darren Chin for those who value the importance of taking the time to savour and sense.
Every inch of the room has been carefully considered to transport guests on a journey of sensations and emotions through a gastronomy experience. The Louis XIII Room even has 15 private lockers to guard the precious liquid treasure trove. Louis XIII lockers can be purchased and named with an engraved nameplate and owners are able to access their personalised lockers and decanters at any time while dining in.
The Louis XIII Room is available for bookings for groups of six to a maximum of twenty, by reservation only.
Call +603 7731 0502 to make your reservations now.