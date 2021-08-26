Dynamic Duos: Food Pairings With Chivas Regal 12 Year Old

There has always been controversy surrounding the notion of pairing whisky with food. However, with the right combination, the amber coloured liquid can easily find its place at the table. With its impressive blend of crisp orchard fruits, wild heather, and sweet honey, the Chivas Regal 12 Year Old makes for an excellent candidate when it comes to food pairing due to its smoother and softer flavour profile.

The ideal pairing of food and libation is based on one of two criteria: complementary or contrasting flavours. Based on the flavours, food is paired with whiskies in a manner so that neither the whisky nor the food dominates the other. Instead, they should complement each other’s flavour and help elevate the experience.

Based on the flavours profile of the Chivas Regal 12 Year Old, we compiled a list of food pairings that goes well with the whisky. Whether you like a Chivas Highball, good food, or indulgent food pairing, these recipes will bring your evenings to a whole new level.

Spicy Chicken Satay

Ingredients:

3 boned, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

Marinade:

1 tsp Meridian organic sesame oil

2 tsp Meridian Organic Extra Virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, crushed

2 tsp Meridian Tamari Soya Sauce

1 tsp fresh root ginger, peeled and minced or finely grated Zest of 1 lime

Spicy Satay Sauce:

1 tbsp Meridian Organic Extra Virgin olive oil

2 shallots, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and minced

1 small red chili, deseeded and finely chopped

170g (6oz) Meridian Organic Crunchy Peanut Butter

150ml (5floz) coconut milk

1 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp Salsa or Sweet chili sauce

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander leaves

Method:

Cut the chicken breasts into slices lengthways. Mix all the marinade ingredients together and pour over the chicken. Toss to coat. To make the satay sauce, heat the oil in a pan and sauté the shallots, garlic, ginger, and chili for 2-3 minutes until softened. Place the onion mixture into a food processor and add the rest of the sauce ingredients. Puree to make a smooth sauce. Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer. Cook for a couple of minutes to thicken.

Preheat the grill to high or heat a griddle pan and brush with a little olive oil. Drain the chicken from the marinade and reserve. Thread the chicken strips onto the skewers and brush with a little of reserved marinade. Place on the griddle pan and fry for 4-5 minutes until cooked through.

Place the chicken skewers on a platter and garnish with some fresh coriander leaves and time wedges. Spoon over a little of the satay sauce or serve alongside in a small bowl.

Fragrant Mushroom Egg Rolls with Galangal Emulsion

Ingredients:

½ tbsp garlic, minced

4 oz butter, cut into 1″ cubes

1 lb oyster mushroom, stemmed, sliced ½ ”

Thick ¾ lbs, shitake mushroom, stemmed, sliced

½” thick ¼ green thai chili, minced

Salt to taste

1½ tbsp. lemon zest

1 tbsp. young ginger, peeled

1 tbsp. chervil, picked and freshly chopped

1 pack spring roll wrappers

1 oz. galangal, peeled and chopped

3 Tbs lime juice

3 Tbs rice vinegar

6 Tbs tarragon, picked

1 egg yolk

4 oz. grape seed oil

Salt to taste

Method:

Add butter and garlic in a sauté pan and cook over medium high heat, stirring until butter is foamy and garlic is fragrant. Add mushrooms and chili, sprinkle with the salt and stir well. Cook, covered over medium heat until mushrooms have released their juice and are soft and glazed. Add remaining ingredients and mix well. Spread into a pan and cool in the freezer, mixing well every 10 minutes until very cold. Put 3 Tbs of mix into wrappers and brush well with egg yolk.

In the blender purée galangal with lime juice, vinegar and salt until smooth. Cool over ice. Return to blender add egg yolks and drizzle in oil to emulsify, then add tarragon and puree until smooth and green. Pass through a sieve or mesh, pushing for total extraction. Fry as needed until golden brown. Remove with slotted spoon. Blot well on paper towels and season with salt and white pepper.

Read more: Chivas Regal Presents Two Simple Cocktails To Make At Home

Shaved Tuna and Chilli Tapioca with Asian Pear, Coconut and Lime Dressing

Ingredients:

2 big handfuls fresh cilantro leaves, finely chopped

½ jalapeno, sliced

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 garlic clove, grated

2 limes, juiced

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Pinch sugar

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1(6-ounce) block sushi-quality tuna

Method:

Combine the cilantro, jalapeno, ginger, garlic, lime juice, soy sauce, sugar, salt, pepper, and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Stir the ingredients together until well incorporated.

Place a skillet over medium-high heat and coat with the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Season the tuna generously with salt and pepper. Lay the tuna in the hot oil and sear for 1 minute on each side to form a slight crust. Pour ½ of the cilantro mixture into the pan to coat the fish. Serve the seared tuna with the cilantro sauce drizzled over.

Chivas Regal 12 Year Old