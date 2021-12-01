Feel The Alps With Edelweiss All The Way Up In Genting Highlands

Fans of Edelweiss can now #FeelTheAlps at The Alps bar, all the way up in Genting Highlands, where they can enjoy the wheat beer just like it’s meant to be.

Edelweiss, the premium wheat beer born in the Alps, has embarked on its #FeelTheAps journey to inspire fans to actively seek new discoveries and a fresh outlook in their lives and cities. As such, Edelweiss continues to bring refreshing experiences into the city with the launch of the Edelweiss flagship outlet, The Alps bar, in Genting Highlands – located in Sky Avenue Mall.

Members of the media and invited guests got an exclusive sneak peek into the world of Edelweiss right here at The Alps bar. The modern and sophisticated bar was majestically decked out to depict the essence of the Alps, and a highlight was the breath-taking view experienced from the first floor as they enjoyed a cold Edelweiss that truly brought the #FeelTheAlps experience to new heights.

Every corner of The Alps bar was Instagrammable for guests to capture their #FeelTheAlps experience. They were served with delectable Austrian dishes to accompany their ice-cold refreshing Edelweiss, and to top it off, guests got to evoke their playful side with the exciting claw machine game to score exclusive prizes such as free stays in Genting Highlands, food and beverage vouchers, an at-home blade machine experience, and various other Edelweiss merchandise.

At the event, guests were able to understand the Edelweiss brand better. They learned about the all-natural ingredients and the blend of fresh mountain herbs which makes Edelweiss as distinctive as it is. Guests then had the opportunity to tap their own Edelweiss from the exclusive blade machine and taste the fresh finish and subtle, fruity aftertaste to really immerse themselves in the experience.

The #FeelTheAlps Edelweiss experience is not only available at The Alps bar in Genting Highlands, but also at various pop-up bars in Penang, Johor, and Klang Valley regions. Updates on the pop-up bars can be found on Edelweiss’ Facebook and Instagram pages.