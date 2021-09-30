Take Two: Food Pairings With Chivas Regal 18 Year Old

Chivas wants you to think about scotch whisky as more than just an apéritif or merely a part of a cocktail. Comprising 85 unique flavor notes including Speyside malt, the Chivas Regal 18 Year Old has won both awards and hearts of whisky-lovers across the globe. Unlike its 12 year old counterpart, this whisky goes down with much more of a spicy bite than is present on the tongue, and the earthy, musty notes pick up in intensity as well.

Often enjoyed in a wide variety of cocktails, including the classic Old-Fashioned, the 18-Year-Old is also rewarding when sipped neat or on the rocks. With its incredible versatility, Chivas Regal 18 Year Old is a remarkable candidate when it comes to the pairing between food and whisky. In this article, we arranged a perfect dinner menu using the amber coloured beauty.

Crispy Chili Beef

Ingredients:

350g tbsp thin-cut minute steak, very thinly sliced into strips

2 tsp Chinese five-spice powder

100ml/3.3oz vegetable oil

1 red pepper, thinly sliced

1 red chilli, thinly sliced

4 spring onions, sliced, green and white parts separated

2 garlic cloves, crushed thumb-sized piece ginger, cut into matchsticks

4 tbsp rice wine vinegar or white wine vinegar

1 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp tomato ketchup

Cooked noodles, to serve (optional)

Prawn crackers, to serve (optional)

Method:

Put the beef in a bowl and toss in the cornflour and five-spice. Heat the oil in a wok or large frying pan until hot, then add the beef and fry until golden and crisp. Scoop out the beef and drain on kitchen paper. Pour away all but 1 tbsp oil.

Add the pepper, half the chilli, the white ends of the spring onions, garlic, and ginger to the pan. Stir-fry for 3 minutes to soften, but don’t let the garlic and ginger burn. Mix the vinegar, soy, chilli sauce and ketchup in a jug with 2 tbsp water, then pour over the vegetables. Bubble for 2 minutes, then add the beef back to the pan and toss well to coat. Serve the beef on noodles with prawn crackers, if you like, scattered with the remaining chilli and the green parts of the spring onions.

Foie Gras served on toasted brioche with onion chutney

Ingredients:

Foie Gras

Brioche

Red onions

Olive oil

Sugar

Peppercorns

Bay leaves

Balsamic and/or red wine vinegar

Method:

To make your chutney, peel and slice red onions and caramelise in olive oil. Once they are golden brown, add the rest of the ingredients and simmer until the vinegars have reduced. Leave to cool.

Cut generous slices of brioche and toast as you heat the fois gras in a pan. Season and sear fois gras on both sides being careful not to overcook it! Slide it onto the toasted brioche, add a generous spoonful on chutney and garnish with mixed leaves.

Salt & Pepper Squid with Yuzu dip and Pickled Chili

Ingredients:

1 tbsp Szechuan peppercorns

1 tbsp chili flakes

1 tbsp sea salt flakes

4 tbsp plain flour

4 tbsp cornflour

400g squid, cleaned

groundnut oil for deep frying

¼ cup sweet soy sauce

¼ cup teriyaki sauce

2 tbsp yuzu

2 tbsp fish sauce

2 tbsp sesame seed oil

2 tbsp salad oil

2 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 teaspoon finely minced kaffir lime leaf

Method:

Crush together the pepper corns, chili flakes and sea salt with pestle and mortar then mix with the flours

Slit the squid hoods down one side, open out then score the inside lightly in a criss-cross pattern. Cut into bite-size pieces.

Fill a large pan of wok ⅓ full of oil. Heat until a cube of bread browns in 30 seconds. Coat the squid pieces in the flour, shaking off the excess, and fry for 1-2 minutes or until golden. Serve with lemon wedges. Combine Yuzu dip ingredients and blend until smooth.