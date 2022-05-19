Rare 72-Year-Old Glen Grant Whisky Heads To Auction Along With An NFT

A rare 72-year-old bottle of Gordon & MacPhail Glen Grant whisky will go under the hammer along with its unique NFT at a Hong Kong auction on 20 May. The expected price is between HKD 700,000 and HKD 900,000 (RM 392,000 and RM 504,000).

The auction will be undertaken by Bonhams to commemorate the launch of the whisky, which was in 1948. It will be presented in a hand-cut crystal decanter.

Here’s all about the 72-year-old Glen Grant whisky auction and the NFT

A rare and renowned whisky

The 72-year-old single malt up for auction is one of only 290 bottles ever made. It was named the World’s Best Single Cask of the Year 2022 and Scottish Single Malt Whisky of the Year in Whisky Bible.

Meanwhile, master of the Quaich Charles Maclean, MBE, said, “I can honestly say this is one of the finest malts. It has been my pleasure to taste in forty years of professional exploration. It is outstanding — rarely, if ever, have I been able to write so fulsome a testimonial!”

Specially designed NFT celebrating Hong Kong

The Glen Grant will be accompanied by a unique NFT created exclusively for the whisky by political cartoonist Harry Harrison. The NFT artwork is titled Year of the Dram 2022 and pays tribute to 1948 Hong Kong.

This is the first time that a work by Harrison, who is renowned for his political sketches for South China Morning Post (SCMP), has been mined as an NFT.

“So, I’ve tried to create something that’s both a celebration of the spirit of Hong Kong as imagined in 1948, and a celebration of the spirit on auction, but when it comes to maturity, my money’s on the whisky!” Harrison said.

The NFT is the first project of the Hong Kong company Meta Malts. Its founder, Nicholas Breton, who is also the CEO of Premier Whisky, said that the company aims to “bring the realm of investment in fine and rare whisky to a much wider audience through tokenisation.”

Besides the rare whisky, the Bonhams will also sell other coveted whisky collectables, including the Yamazaki 50 Year Old, which is estimated to fetch between HKD 3.5 million to HKD 5 million (RM 1.96 million to RM 2.8 million)

(Main and Featured images: Bonhams)

This story first appeared on Augustman Singapore