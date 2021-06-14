There are more important things in the world than cucumber garnishes, but sometimes the unimportant is a welcome diversion – especially after the year we’ve all had. And Hendrick’s Gin has always held the humble cucumber in the highest regard. In fact the spirit’s distillation process includes the curious yet marvellous infusion of cucumber and rose as well, which yields an extraordinarily smooth gin that is a rare union of lightness and complexity.

We take a closer look at a few ways to garnish your Hendrick’s gin with cucumber:

Cucumber shaped into spheres The classic cucumber slices The unusual cucumber 'tongue' Another classic, the cucumber curl 1 2 3 4

The addition of cucumber to a tall glass of Hendrick’s & Tonic unfurls the full majesty of the glacially elegant flavours within the gin and releases the full poetry of the utterly balanced gin. Whether it’s a classic curl, elegant spears, an unusual tongue or a bold wedge, the cucumber gives ample opportunity for expressive experimentation in shape and size that is sure to please the eye as well as the palate.

Partake in the merriment

In conjunction with the celebration of World Cucumber Day 2021, Hendrick’s wants to reward you as well!

First, if you purchase a bottle at Boozeat and The Good Stuff, you will also get a crate complete with cucumbers and a pack of cucumber seeds so you can cultivate the fruit in time for harvest at the next World Cucumber Day.

Then there’s a virtual escape that awaits on Instagram alongside Charmaine Thio, the Hendrick’s gin brand ambassador, in the form of a fun augmented reality filter. Plus if you capture a creative selfie using the filter which transforms your surroundings into a whimsical world, and upload it onto your Instagram stories tagging @hendricksginsea, you will also stand to win cool prizes!

Hurry and submit your entries, because the World Cucumber Day 2021 competition ends this June 21, and winners will be notified the next day via direct message.