Hennessy Reveals The Winners Of The HennessyMyWay Sustainable Challenge

Hennessy finally reveals the winners of the HennessyMyWay challenge. The third installment in the annual series challenged bartenders globally to create and submit their version of a sustainable cocktail using any Hennessy cognac.

The versatile appeal of Hennessy’s range makes it ideal for creating any cocktail and gives bartenders the flexibility to get expressive with their creations. The Malaysia-based entries were narrowed down into the Top 10 cocktails. Each bartender is awarded a cash prize of 200 EUROS for their win. In addition, they will also receive a limited-edition Hennessy V.S.O.P by Liu Wei, an official Hennessy NBA Jersey and a Hennessy Mixology Kit. Here are the esteemed winners:

“We are ecstatic to see the bartenders get creative and rise to the occasion given that this year’s challenge of creating a sustainable cocktail is still a fairly new concept in this space. We feel bartenders have also done an exceptional job in showcasing the many different ways Hennessy can be enjoyed,” says Thomas Bouleuc, Managing Director of Moët Hennessy Diageo Malaysia & Singapore.

“With each passing year, we are more impressed with the amazing talent pool across Malaysia. Every bartender has taken their own unique approach to the challenge which is why we are looking forward to bringing these sustainable cocktails to our consumers as part of the upcoming ‘Hennessy Cocktail Trail’,” Bouleuc went on to say.

To support the winners, the renowned cognac brand will soon rollout a ‘cocktail trail’ promotion showcasing the top ten bartenders and their winning cocktails at participating bars. Cocktail enthusiasts can take delight in being among the first to savour these exclusive, winning Hennessy sustainable cocktails soon.

View the winners’ cocktail videos and immerse in the skill and finnesse of every creation.

In addition, the winners were also adjudged to qualify for the next challenge stage: the Top 40 Global Challenge. Here our bartenders will submit their sustainable cocktails to The Maison, Hennessy, and have the opportunity to compete on the world stage with more exciting prizes to be won.