Hennessy have launched its Best Savoured Together campaign, which encourages people to enjoy a fine glass of Hennessy X.O or V.S.O.P alongside their meals.

And we couldn’t agree more, as the French maison proved their point with a curated dinner event that took place virtually, in the comfort of our own homes.

With Best Savoured Together, Hennessy seeks to elevate dining experiences by pairing Asian flavours and delicacies with two of Hennessy’s most iconic products – Hennessy V.S.O.P and Hennessy X.O, creating a distinct experience like never before that is truly not to be missed by anyone with even the slightest penchant for new and elevated dining experiences. As such, Best Savoured Together will feature specific dishes and flavours best enjoyed with a glass of Hennessy, while providing insight into how to best pair Hennessy with local flavours and cuisines.

As a preview of what’s to come, Hennessy partnered with Skillet 163 to provide a select few the chance to experience the Odyssey with Hennessy X.O in the comfort of their own homes. This event predicated on two main things, unveiling the endless pairing possibilities with the 151-year-old special aged blend as well as continuing the spirit of camaraderie and togetherness in the midst of a pandemic. Guest were sent a Hennessy X.O kit that comprised delicious bites from chef Raymond Tham of Skillet 163.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by skilletat163 (@skilletat163)

The event had guests entertained and engaged all throughout while also sporadically discovering fun facts about Hennessy X.O and the ways that it can be enjoyed – Spoiler alert: it’s any way that you want! And towards the end of the event, Moët Hennessy Malaysia’s brand ambassador, Chong took the opportunity to share more about the cognac and answer questions from the guests, which covered Hennessy X.O’s history, Seven Tasting Notes as well as how to identify counterfeit bottles.

Best Savoured Together by Hennessy is slated to kick-off in August (subject to adherence to relevant SOPs and market conditions at that time), with enticing events and initiatives that will be announced in due course. Among these include exclusive gastronomic events made possible by exciting collaborations with renowned F&B outlets and chefs, who will literally cook up a unique array of flavours to perfectly pair with Hennessy, resulting in an experience that is truly not to be missed by any food connoisseur. This is Hennessy’s unique savoir-faire.

To find out more or receive exclusive updates, sign up on Hennessy’s Inner Club or connect with Hennessy through its Facebook page.